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Reportstoday
15:43 Downpatrick

Galway Plate-winning trainer Colin McBratney enjoys Sunday to savour at local track thanks to 34-1 double

Colin McBratney: celebrated a double at Downpatrick
Colin McBratney: celebrated a double at DownpatrickCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
15:43 DownpatrickHurdle Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m6fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Gangster Granny
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Theflyingbee
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Cobra Queen
    6/1
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The amusingly named Gangster Granny was the first leg of a 34-1 double for local Galway Plate-winning trainer Colin McBratney, who went on to complete a memorable day with Magical Sal

The 2m6f mares' handicap hurdle looked like quite a tasty affair on paper with plenty of in-form runners, but Gangster Granny continued her love affair with Downpatrick with a most emphatic triumph. 

Once Sean Flanagan swooped to the front after the last, it was game over as she strode clear for a six-length success at odds of 6-1. 

This was her third win at her beloved Downpatrick and her form figures at the track are now 315211. She is becoming a real course specialist. 

Magical Sal had to work a bit harder to secure the spoils for the Crossgar-based trainer in the 2m6f maiden hurdle, showing a smashing attitude in the closing stages to fend off the favourite Thesilverbridle by half a length under JJ Slevin. 

McBratney's finest moment was in 2009 when Ballyholland won the Galway Plate under Andrew McNamara. 

Sweet day for Slevin

Magical Sal was the second leg of a double for jockey JJ Slevin, who had earlier teamed up with Shoda to win the 2m2f mares' maiden hurdle for Joseph O'Brien. 

The 4-5 favourite made all and always looked in control on the way to a four-and-a-half-length victory over Searcog. 

Her maiden market rival Lilannbee jumped poorly, which made Shoda's task more straightforward. 

Double for O'Hanlon

Paddy O'Hanlon was another jockey to celebrate a double. 

First he teamed up with Dermot McLoughlin for the victory of Malbay Madness in the 2m2f rated hurdle and then he steered Parkgarve to a wide-margin victory for Ian Donoghue in the 2m2f handicap hurdle. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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15:43 DownpatrickPlay
Franco Hughes Away Bet Mares Handicap Hurdle10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Gangster Granny
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Theflyingbee
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Cobra Queen
    6/1
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