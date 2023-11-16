Galia Des Liteaux sends Skelton brothers into Cheltenham on the front foot

Galia Des Liteaux set the Skelton brothers up perfectly for a big three days at Cheltenham with a battling success in the £35,000 Listed Bud Booth Mares' Chase.

A Grade 2 winner as a novice last season, Galia Des Liteaux was highly tried against geldings at both the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals in the spring, but she was back to winning ways taking on her own sex on her seasonal comeback here, although she had to tough it out in the closing stages.

"She's talented and we got the job done in the end, but I think the track was probably sharp enough for her," winning rider Harry Skelton told Racing TV. "She stays really well but it was all just happening a bit quick for her. I don't think we've seen her at her best, but she stays very well and tries and that's what you need."

It's an important weekend upcoming for Skelton and brother Dan. They team up with Calico at Cheltenham on Friday, while they also hold leading claims in Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup with Unexpected Party and in Sunday's Greatwood Hurdle with L'Eau Du Sud .

Derham in dreamland

Picks Lad made it six winners from 19 runners so far in November for trainer Harry Derham, as the seven-year-old completed a fluent front-running victory in the 3m handicap chase for novices.

Setting out on his first full season with a training licence, Derham has hit the ground running this month and improved his strike-rate to 32 per cent as Picks Lad made a winning debut for his new yard on his first start over fences.

