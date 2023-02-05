Gaelic Warrior stakes Cheltenham claim as Mullins lands magnificent five-timer

Even by the standards of champion trainer Willie Mullins, a 1,739-1 five-timer made this a special day and left his tally at eight winners from the 15 races run over the two days of the Dublin Racing Festival.

With the exception of State Man, no performance will have set more tongues wagging than that of Gaelic Warrior in the Grade B Festina Lente Charity Liffey Handicap Hurdle. No horse had carried top weight to victory in this race this century, and in that context it was astonishing to see the five-year-old go off at odds of 10-11. He travelled powerfully throughout for Paul Townend, went to his right at the last hurdle and forfeited ground, but when the gears kicked in after the last he just powered clear to score by three and three-quarter lengths from a decent handicapper in Nibiru, who was in receipt of 21lb.

The tendency to jump to his right, which cost him in the Fred Winter last year, would be in Mullins' mind going to Cheltenham, but one thing is for sure: he will not be going for a handicap. He was cut to best price of 6-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle by Coral and Ladbrokes, while he is the same price with a number of firms for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. Mullins said that he knew in his head which race he was likely to go for, but that knowledge was not likely to escape from there in the near future.

The trainer, who also struck with Gentleman De Mee and Il Etait Temps, said: "He proved himself there, to do that in a competitive handicap. The horse had plenty in hand and he has a serious engine, we always thought that he had and he is progressing all the time. He's in the Supreme and the Ballymore, so we will have a chat and see which direction we go. We will see what the fallout is from the weekend."

Fun Fun Fun had not been seen since winning a bumper at Sligo in Patrick Mullins' own colours in September, but now in the ownership of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede she put herself forward for a crack at the Weatherbys Champion Bumper with a commanding display in the Grade 2 Coolmore NH Sires Mares Bumper.

Patrick Mullins looked in trouble for a stride or two before they turned out of the back straight, but that was all. When pulling towards the outer Fun Fun Fun was soon back on the bridle and the champion amateur was looking behind for dangers before she hit the front. A nine-and-a-half length success from last year's winner Lily Du Berlais was the outcome, giving Munir and Souede a one-two.

Willie Mullins said: "She had a break since her last run and I didn't think I had enough done with her. She looked like she blew up coming out of the back straight and looked in trouble, but she got her second wind when Patrick pulled her to the outside and she just flew from there. She looks a serious mare."

She was cut to a best-priced 8-1 with Coral for the Champion Bumper.

Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Cheltenham, March 15)

Coral: 7-2 Its For Me, 6 A Dream To Share, Chapeau Du Soleil, Queens Gamble, 8 Fun Fun Fun, 10 bar

