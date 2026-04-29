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Gaelic Warrior blows everyone away with a 26-length win in Punchestown Gold Cup - leading to a Ruby Walsh F-bomb
- 1st3Gaelic Warriorfav5/6
- 2nd2Fact To File13/8
- 3rd4Grangeclare West28/1
It felt like the right thing to ask at the time. After Gaelic Warrior produced one of the most glorious performances of the modern era, making the sometimes extraordinary Fact To File look ordinary, I wondered whether Ruby Walsh misses it? The big day; the big races; on the best horses?
“No,” arrived the reply in typically abrasive fashion. “You know why? Because if I rode Gaelic Warrior I would have had to ride King Alexander in the handicap chase before it!”
Just because Walsh wasn’t in the saddle doesn’t mean he didn’t enjoy the spectacle, though. Of course he did. Everyone did. If your eyes didn’t widen as Gaelic Warrior stretched effortlessly clear in between the final two fences they never will. It was pure poetry from start to finish. Every line rhymed. Every fence met perfectly, his giant stride covering huge ground and then the wow moment when he waved goodbye to his old foe Fact To File.
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- Gold Cup: 'He's an iron horse' - brilliant Gaelic Warrior puts Fact To File in his place to claim sublime success at Punchestown
- Southwell: 'I’ve always known she had an engine' - Frumoasa comes from last to first on debut to lead home 1,980-1 Trifecta
- Harry Derham hails 'absolutely unreal' first Grade 1 as 18-1 Le Frimeur extends unbeaten record in style
- Punchestown: 'Hopefully we might get another' - no let-up from Gordon Elliott as With Nolimit helps trainer equal best Grade 1 tally in a season
- Musselburgh: 'I was relieved, we’ve struggled with him for a while' - Phil Kirby thrilled as Spirit Catcher ends 32-month losing run