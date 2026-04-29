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Reportstoday
18:05 Punchestown
premium

Gaelic Warrior blows everyone away with a 26-length win in Punchestown Gold Cup - leading to a Ruby Walsh F-bomb

Paul Townend: celebrates after winning the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup on Gaelic Warrior
Paul Townend celebrates after winning the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup on Gaelic WarriorCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play5 ran
18:05 PunchestownChase Turf, Grade 1
Distance: 3m 1fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Gaelic Warrior
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Fact To File
    13/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Grangeclare West
    28/1
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It felt like the right thing to ask at the time. After Gaelic Warrior produced one of the most glorious performances of the modern era, making the sometimes extraordinary Fact To File look ordinary, I wondered whether Ruby Walsh misses it? The big day; the big races; on the best horses?

“No,” arrived the reply in typically abrasive fashion. “You know why? Because if I rode Gaelic Warrior I would have had to ride King Alexander in the handicap chase before it!”

Just because Walsh wasn’t in the saddle doesn’t mean he didn’t enjoy the spectacle, though. Of course he did. Everyone did. If your eyes didn’t widen as Gaelic Warrior stretched effortlessly clear in between the final two fences they never will. It was pure poetry from start to finish. Every line rhymed. Every fence met perfectly, his giant stride covering huge ground and then the wow moment when he waved goodbye to his old foe Fact To File.

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Deputy Ireland editor

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18:05 PunchestownPlay
Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (Chase) (Grade 1)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Gaelic Warrior
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Fact To File
    13/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Grangeclare West
    28/1
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