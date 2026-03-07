Royal Ascot rather than £100,000 Cheltenham bonus on Gary Moore's mind after Mondo Man claims Imperial Cup in remarkable style

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Royal Ascot rather than the Cheltenham Festival is on Gary Moore's mind for Mondo Man, as he teed up targeting the summer showpiece with a dramatic win in the Betfair Imperial Cup .

The £100,000 handicap hurdle has previously been a springboard to an audacious double at next week's festival, but connections are looking to Britain's biggest Flat meeting this year after the five-year-old's length-and-a-half success.

The win did come after a major scare, however.

Sent off the 5-2 favourite, Caoilin Quinn set out to make all from the tapes on Mondo Man and coming to the final flight they had their rivals stretched across Esher.

However, Mondo Man jumped it untidily, which nearly unseated Quinn before he regained momentum in the saddle. The jockey had to ride the finish iron-less to deny Wreckless Eric, who finished second in the race for the second year in a row.

"I thought Caoilin was very tidy at the last – I've never seen him look so stylish!" Moore, who trains with son Josh, joked afterwards. "It was an amazing performance.

"I didn't really want to run because of the ground, but the only reason he ran is because he's got that class. He's a class horse. I was devastated when I had to see him make the running too. It wasn't my plan to make all, but it was obviously Caoilin's plan and he's stuck to it, which is all good."

Hear from the jockey:

Mondo Man was cut to 10-1 (from 14) by Paddy Power for the County Hurdle, but Moore was cool on the idea of him appearing at the Cheltenham Festival just six days later.

He said: "I have to consult John and Yvonne [Stone, owners] first as he's had a hard race. It's not easy to make all around here on heavy ground, and then come out of it and be fresh again next week.

"It's up to what the owners want to do and they'll be guided by me if he eats up tonight and we'll take things from there."

Caoilin Quinn and Mondo Man go clear of their rivals in the Imperial Cup Credit: Getty Images

Mondo Man was fifth in the 2024 Prix du Jockey Club, and fourth behind the world's best Flat horse Calandagan in that year's King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot when trained in France.

He also finished fourth in last year's Ormonde Stakes for the Moores, who want to see the son of Mondialiste run again at the royal meeting.

Gary Moore added: "He met with an injury last season and that's why he didn't run after Chester. There are a good few options for him, but I'd like to see him run at Royal Ascot as that's what he was bought for."

