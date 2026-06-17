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Reportstoday
16:20 Ascot
premium

From quiet confidence to hard questions - down but not out with the team behind Daryz

Princess Zahra Aga Khan and daughter Sara at Ascot on Wednesday
Princess Zahra Aga Khan and daughter Sara at Ascot on WednesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
16:20 AscotFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1m2fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Ombudsman
    fav11/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Minnie Hauk
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Daryz
    2/1
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On a racecourse designed to accommodate 70,000 people, you would think there'd be plenty of places to hide away. 

But not when your horse is one of the two prize-fighters in the biggest race of the week, one around which much of the Royal Ascot narrative for the last month had been woven.

Nor was the fact that Princess Zahra Aga Khan and her family had runners in races one and two conducive to a low-key build-up to Daryz v Ombudsman.

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France correspondent

Published on inReports

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16:20 AscotPlay
Prince Of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Ombudsman
    fav11/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Minnie Hauk
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Daryz
    2/1
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