From quiet confidence to hard questions - down but not out with the team behind Daryz

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On a racecourse designed to accommodate 70,000 people, you would think there'd be plenty of places to hide away.

But not when your horse is one of the two prize-fighters in the biggest race of the week, one around which much of the Royal Ascot narrative for the last month had been woven.

Nor was the fact that Princess Zahra Aga Khan and her family had runners in races one and two conducive to a low-key build-up to Daryz v Ombudsman.