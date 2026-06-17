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From quiet confidence to hard questions - down but not out with the team behind Daryz
Princess Zahra Aga Khan and daughter Sara at Ascot on WednesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
8 ran
16:20 AscotFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1m2fClass: 1
- 1st6Ombudsmanfav11/10
- 2nd7Minnie Hauk15/2
- 3rd3Daryz2/1
On a racecourse designed to accommodate 70,000 people, you would think there'd be plenty of places to hide away.
But not when your horse is one of the two prize-fighters in the biggest race of the week, one around which much of the Royal Ascot narrative for the last month had been woven.
Nor was the fact that Princess Zahra Aga Khan and her family had runners in races one and two conducive to a low-key build-up to Daryz v Ombudsman.
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