'This is the end and I’m enjoying it' - Frankie Dettori secures perfect Epsom send-off on Prosperous Voyage

If there is one course Frankie Dettori will be synonymous with it is Ascot, but he has made his mark at Epsom too and his final ride at the unique Surrey venue resulted in a winner when Prosperous Voyage landed the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes.

Dettori was out of luck in his final spin in the Derby as Arrest found conditions too quick, but he has twice won the Epsom Classic – Authorized in 2007 and Golden Horn eight years ago – and enjoyed a glorious Friday at the track thanks to Emily Upjohn in the Coronation Cup and Oaks heroine Soul Sister.

The 52-year-old rider, probably the most familiar face the sport possesses on a global stage, will bring an end to his incredible career at the end of the year, and said: "I feel good. I'm relaxed. I’m a bit disappointed about the Derby, but to finish on a winner after over 30 years riding here is brilliant. I’m going to enjoy it and I’m going to eat a bit of grass from the winner’s enclosure. I think I own it!

“For most of the last few years I’ve been doing this there’s been a tremendous amount of pressure, but I’ve got nothing to prove now. This is the end and I’m enjoying it, and that’s why I’m riding so well."

Dash dismay

Local owner Steve De'Lemos cut a dejected figure following the Dash in which his 6-1 favourite Live In The Moment finished down the field after a slow start.

The George Boughey-trained Navello ran out the 25-1 winner, but some of the horses drawn higher appeared to break late after their stalls seemed to open a shade slower.

De'Lemos, whose sprinter was berthed in stall 20 of 20, wore a waistcoat to Epsom to match his silks, but he was not in celebratory mood in the end.

After talking to the stewards following the 5f handicap – a contest deemed the world's fastest horserace – he said: "I spoke to people before the race and happily steered people towards the horse. We thought we had a great draw and the horse was in fantastic order.

"You're talking about the fastest race in the world and fractions are huge. When you have a seasoned sprinter who hears the other stalls open he wants to go, but his hasn't opened. He's then pecked and lost ground.

"I wouldn't want the race voided, and all the other horses who've had a fair race should have their prize-money and moment – that's fantastic for them – but us and the others should get our entry fee back. It's not right.

"The stewards have listened to me, but they just thanked me for coming in. They made no explanation but just listened."

De'Lemos, who works in the finance industry, added: "I grew up around Epsom. Today was huge. It's our Royal Ascot – what I dreamed of growing up just two minutes from the course."

Navello (purple silks) comes out on top to win the Dash after there was drama at the start when some of the stalls were slow to open Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Kieran O'Neill rode Live In The Moment and was similarly dismayed, while the gelding's trainer Alice Haynes said: "I thought we missed the break, but then I got some pictures sent to me. The stewards called me in to ask about the disappointing run and it was clear to see the stalls 16 to 20 were fractionally slower opening.

"The stewards said whatever was in stall 14 [Alligator Alley] caused the gates to do that. It's frustrating for the team and everyone else; it's one of the fastest five furlongs there is and we've a natural front-runner and he's pecked jumping up. I can understand why and Kieran lost an iron.

"These sprinters are geared up for the job. We were meant to have the golden highway drawn high, but we couldn't get an advantage from that because the gates opened slower.

"Nothing can be done now, but in future it should be looked into for the horses who have been disadvantaged."

Dones in the money

Who knows whether Fred Done – the supremo behind leading bookmaker Betfred – got a good deal out of sponsoring Epsom's flagship meeting, but he was able to keep some dosh in the petty cash tray when Regal Reality won the Diomed Stakes.

The Group 3 was staged under the backing of Betfred, and Done's brother Peter, who co-founded the business, owns the Sir Michael Stoute-trained gelding.

The winning owner was at Wembley, where the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City was taking place, but Fred Done was on hand to celebrate, and said: "What a great day to be here. Peter phoned me straight after the race and said, ‘Bring the readies home – make sure you keep it in the family'.

"It’s a fabulous day for everybody. I don’t know how much confidence there was behind him, but Peter said before the race that he thought he had some sort of chance. I thought he was dreaming, but Peter’s very happy."

