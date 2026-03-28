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Frankie Dettori gets to work for Amo at Doncaster as Maureen Haggas reveals a surprising twist to her spat with Zac Purton
Jack Channon completed a famous double on a Lincoln day that also gave Richard Hannon good reason to smile
Dubai had global superstars and eye-watering prize-money but Doncaster on Lincoln day still provided talking points aplenty, including Jack Channon's magnificent big-race double, Frankie Dettori's first public sighting as an Amo employee and an artificially heated broadcaster.
We also had a surprising new development in Maureen Haggas versus Zac Purton, but more of that later.
The Turf Flat season has started in much worse weather than we had at an intermittently sunny Donny, but only the brave went out without a winter coat. At 11.50am, 90 minutes before the Brocklesby, Sky Sports Racing anchor Alex Hammond was preparing to leave the press room in much more than that.
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