Fourth time lucky for Kerry Lee as course regular Eaton Collina storms to emphatic 25-length victory

Trainer Kerry Lee expressed her delight after Eaton Collina registered his first victory in four attempts at Wetherby when winning emphatically in the 2m3½f handicap chase.

Ridden by Richard Patrick, who unseated on Lady Alex in the preceding contest, the 7-1 chance was suited by a step back in trip after running over three miles at the venue last month and was always on top before seeing off William Cody by 25 lengths for owner Helen Watson.

Lee said: "We can't get too carried away as the race fell apart behind him but I'm delighted for Mrs Watson, who is one of our longest standing supporters. Even though he's won like he has, I don't think we'll get him out quickly as he runs up light after his races."

Yorkshire win

Yorkshire Lady was unsurprisingly a popular winner with the locals when she scored on her debut over obstacles in the opening 2m mares' novice hurdle under Jamie Hamilton.

A five-time winner on the Flat, the six-year-old grey showed a smart gear change after the last to reel in Strong Belle and score by five and a half lengths for Mick and David Easterby.

It was the first part of a double for jockey Hamilton, who steered Off To Alabama to a shock 66-1 success in the concluding 2m bumper.

The John Mackie-trained six-year-old had to overcome a stewards' enquiry following interference with runner-up Mr Bramley, but the placings remained unaltered and Off To Alabama kept hold of the win.

