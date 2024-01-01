Formidable combination Micky Hammond and Emma Smith-Chaston joyous as double 'starts our 2024 off with a bang'

Victories for Belle Na Bann and Justus ensured the year started off on the right note for Micky Hammond and Emma Smith-Chaston.

Belle Na Bann, who won for the first time in over a year at Newcastle last month, made it back-to-back wins in the 1m7½f handicap hurdle. She was produced to lead at the last by Smith-Chaston before pulling away on the run-in to score by just over two lengths.

Hammond took to X to express his delight, writing: "Magic. Belle Na Bann goes back-to-back and starts our 2024 off with a bang."

The day got even better for the combination when Justus put his debut experience to good use in the 1m7½f novice hurdle.

Rated at a peak of 86 on the Flat when trained by Ian Williams, Justus was beaten 47 lengths on his hurdling debut at Wetherby in November but showed huge improvement here, storming clear after the last for a three-length victory.

Smith-Chaston wrote: "A cracking start to the year at Catterick racecourse. Another double up for Micky Hammond Racing."

Tough Theo

Stamina was put to the test in sapping conditions and Conquredalofeurope stayed on strongest at the end of a gruelling 3m1f novice handicap chase to score for Donald McCain.

Victory looked unlikely when Irish raider Ideal Du Tabert scooted ten lengths clear entering the home straight and was seemingly still travelling well, but Theo Gillard kept urging Conquredalofeurope to get closer and overhauled the long-time leader on the run-in.

Super Skyhill

Skyhill repeated last year's victory in the 3m1f handicap chase under Callum Bewley for Alison Hamilton.

