Former Temple Stakes winner Kerdos bounces back as Jack Kearney secures double at Dundalk

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Jack Kearney recorded the opening leg of a double when the Stephen Thorne-trained Kerdos toughed it out in the €25,000 handicap.

It was the fifth win of the six-year-old's career and his first since switching stables this year. While he has yet to rediscover the form of his victory in the 2024 Temple Stakes, Kerdos took a step in the right direction when switched to the all-weather, having finished down the field in the Rockingham at the Curragh last month.

The 17-2 shot was patiently ridden by the 3lb claimer and came home with a rattle to collar the front-running Eclairage by half a length.

Kearney was on target again in the 1m4f apprentice handicap, landing the spoils by half a length on board the Ciaran Murphy-trained Baila Conmigo , who recorded her third success at the track.

O'Brien continues fine run

Fresh from saddling Comanche Brave to win the July Cup on Saturday, Donnacha O'Brien recorded his fourth winner from his last five runners when Police Gazette turned over hot 1-2 favourite Reynir in the 1m2½f maiden.

Having finished third at the track in May, the 5-1 shot powered to a comfortable three-and-three-quarter length victory at odds of 5-1 under Gavin Ryan as the War Front colt got off the mark at the third attempt.

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