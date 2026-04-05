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Former jockey Ryan Hatch close to joining Dominic Elsworth on licence as yard celebrates second victory
- 1st3Emerald Breeze15/8
- 2nd6Tread Carefullyfav10/11
- 3rd4Exiguus40/1
Former jockey Ryan Hatch has moved a step closer to joining trainer Dominic Elsworth on the licence, and is hopeful their success can continue after Emerald Breeze gave the yard its second winner of the season.
Hatch, who won the Grade 1 RSA Chase in 2016 with Blaklion, retired from the saddle in 2018 and has been working alongside Elsworth as assistant trainer before taking the next step in his career.
He said: "I've done the modules, it's just been a case of being an assistant for the correct length of time. Now that's passed, I'll be applying [for the joint licence]. We ex-jockeys still enjoy the industry, and I love being at the races and being part of it."
Hatch was in attendance to see the six-year-old cruise to a 17-length success in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle, the yard's second winner following Al Mootamarid's victory at Stratford in June.
Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "I'm really happy with that performance. He's been knocking on the door, running behind some good horses. The step up in trip probably made the difference, and he switched off, which was very important.
"He's a bit of a late bloomer, but he's coming into himself, and hopefully he'll keep kicking on. We might have a look at something again for him before the season's out."
Dennis double
Trainer David Dennis and rider Charlie Maggs teamed up for a double with Ballynaheer in the 3m novices' handicap chase and Kally Des Bruyeres in the 2m1f handicap chase.
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