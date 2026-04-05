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Reportstoday
14:13 Market Rasen

Former jockey Ryan Hatch close to joining Dominic Elsworth on licence as yard celebrates second victory

Dominic Elsworth (right) and Ryan Hatch: former jockeys spearhead new training venture
Ryan Hatch (left) will soon be sharing the licence with Dominic ElsworthCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play5 ran
14:13 Market RasenHurdle Turf, Maiden
Distance: 2m 4½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Emerald Breeze
    15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Tread Carefully
    fav10/11
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Exiguus
    40/1
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Former jockey Ryan Hatch has moved a step closer to joining trainer Dominic Elsworth on the licence, and is hopeful their success can continue after Emerald Breeze gave the yard its second winner of the season.

Hatch, who won the Grade 1 RSA Chase in 2016 with Blaklion, retired from the saddle in 2018 and has been working alongside Elsworth as assistant trainer before taking the next step in his career.

He said: "I've done the modules, it's just been a case of being an assistant for the correct length of time. Now that's passed, I'll be applying [for the joint licence]. We ex-jockeys still enjoy the industry, and I love being at the races and being part of it." 

Hatch was in attendance to see the six-year-old cruise to a 17-length success in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle, the yard's second winner following Al Mootamarid's victory at Stratford in June. 

Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "I'm really happy with that performance. He's been knocking on the door, running behind some good horses. The step up in trip probably made the difference, and he switched off, which was very important.

"He's a bit of a late bloomer, but he's coming into himself, and hopefully he'll keep kicking on. We might have a look at something again for him before the season's out."

Dennis double

Trainer David Dennis and rider Charlie Maggs teamed up for a double with Ballynaheer in the 3m novices' handicap chase and Kally Des Bruyeres in the 2m1f handicap chase.

Read these next:

Jockey given 12-day ban after misjudging winning line when easing down on joint-favourite with a circuit remaining 

Former jockeys Dominic Elsworth and Ryan Hatch spearhead new training venture 

'Wow, that was something else' - Willie Mullins blown away by scintillating Grade 2 win for novice hurdler 

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Lambourn correspondent

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14:13 Market RasenPlay
Live Racing Streaming At CopyBet Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Emerald Breeze
    15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Tread Carefully
    fav10/11
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Exiguus
    40/1
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