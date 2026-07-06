Former jockey Niall Houlihan celebrates first winner as an owner for familiar stable

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Niall Houlihan celebrated his first winner as an owner when Mister Daydream routed his rivals in the 1m4f selling handicap by seven and a half lengths for Gary and Josh Moore, the stable where he enjoyed some of the biggest days of his riding career.

Forced to retire from the saddle last year , Houlihan watched as the five-year-old, bought for just 1,000gns last autumn, stormed to victory under Rhys Clutterbuck, with a further seven lengths back to the third.

Dropped in class and racing from a mark 14lb below his last winning rating, Mister Daydream had finished last on both starts this season before bouncing back in scintillating fashion.

Clutterbuck had the gelding in midfield before powering clear approaching the home straight to quickly draw away. The winner went unsold after the race.

Houlihan, who partnered Editeur Du Gite to Grade 1 glory for Gary Moore in the 2023 Clarence House Chase, told Sky Sports Racing: "We bought him last autumn for 1,000. We expected someone to bid against us, but nobody did, so he was a bit of a steal.

"To get his head in front means a lot to me. It's good to try something different and hopefully it works out. Going up to two miles next time, he should keep improving."

Perfect ride

Perfect Nation looks like another promising horse for Basher Watts Racing after running out a two and three quarter length winner in the 7f novice for trainer George Boughey.

Second on his debut at Windsor, the Sioux Nation colt made virtually all and quickened away nicely in the home straight under Billy Loughnane.

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