Former betting ring giant Donnelly says little in public - but he summed up Shishkin to perfection at Newbury

It was, pleased to report, a wonderful anti-climax.

The trip to Newbury's three-mile start was not made in an effort to boost the daily step count. Shishkin had refused to race on his seasonal return at Ascot and then required at least a degree of urging before raising a gallop at Kempton. One of Britain's most talented jumpers was on trial for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup but would he consent to take part?

By now, of course, you know Shishkin did indeed start. You also know he finished with impressive power, displaying the part of his armoury that has been consistently effective through a career notable for some tremendous highs, a few dismal lows and, one month from now, an attempt to dethrone Galopin Des Champs.