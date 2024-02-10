Racing Post logo
Reports
premium

Former betting ring giant Donnelly says little in public - but he summed up Shishkin to perfection at Newbury

Nico de Boinville, Nicky Henderson and groom Jaydon Lee pose for pictures following Shishkin's Newbury triumph
Nico de Boinville, Nicky Henderson and groom Jaydon Lee after Shishkin's Newbury victoryCredit: Edward Whitaker

It was, pleased to report, a wonderful anti-climax.

The trip to Newbury's three-mile start was not made in an effort to boost the daily step count. Shishkin had refused to race on his seasonal return at Ascot and then required at least a degree of urging before raising a gallop at Kempton. One of Britain's most talented jumpers was on trial for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup but would he consent to take part? 

By now, of course, you know Shishkin did indeed start. You also know he finished with impressive power, displaying the part of his armoury that has been consistently effective through a career notable for some tremendous highs, a few dismal lows and, one month from now, an attempt to dethrone Galopin Des Champs. 

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 10 February 2024inReports

Last updated 18:29, 10 February 2024

