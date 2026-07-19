'For me he's a champion' - Tokaido gives Amy Murphy the biggest Flat win of her career in Prix Robert Papin

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There were three runners for the Group 2 Goffs Prix Robert Papin. Two had a chance of success. One emerged as the dominant winner.

Numbers matter to those associated with Tokaido . His trainer, Amy Murphy , moved the bulk of her training operation to France in 2025 because the return on outlay was superior to Britain.

For Tokaido's owners, Anoj Don and Daniel Macauliffe, this win marked the halfway point in a six-race plan they devised with bloodstock agent Matt Coleman. Race four will be at York.

“He’s going to go for the Harry’s Half Million at York in the middle of August,” Murphy said after claiming the biggest Flat win of her career.

Just shy of £250,000 goes to the winner of that sales race on August 20 and, should things go to plan, Tokaido will head to Keeneland in the autumn for the Breeders’ Cup, where he will compete for $1 million (£740,000) in the Juvenile Turf or the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Those two races – plus whatever connections have planned in between – are likely to be far more competitive than this year’s edition of the Prix Robert Papin with its derisory turnout of three at Chantilly.

Two were supplied by Joseph O’Brien – his Royal Ascot winner King Of Cloughan and outsider Beibhinn, who despite being beaten 12 lengths into third secured more Group 2 black type and the best part of £11,000 for the O’Brien team.

Murphy said about Tokaido: “We wanted to see him do that and it was more like a racecourse gallop, but he's done it well. I'm very happy. We're very lucky to have found him and huge thanks to [the owners] for sending him to me.”

Winning jockey Tony Piccone is a big Tokaido fan. He said: “For me, he's a champion. He can go in front, he can wait. He's very easy and good in his head.

“He came like a champion, I didn't ask for everything. He won easy.”

Read more here

Roger Varian 'confident' Rahiebb will return to his best in Goodwood Cup, but does he think he can turn round Royal Ascot form?

'The world's her oyster' - which big-race options are now open for Irish Oaks runner-up Inis Mor?

'I know how quickly it can change' - how a serious injury taught Saffie Osborne to stay grounded as big-race win continues brilliant year

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.