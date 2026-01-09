Flicker Of Hope continues to impress over fences for Mark Fahey and Donagh Meyler

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Flicker Of Hope continued his impressive progress over fences as he made it two wins on the bounce with a strong staying performance in the 3m½f novice chase under Donagh Meyler.

The Mark Fahey-trained seven-year-old has been a notable improver, having landed a handicap hurdle off a mark of 90 in May 2024 before finishing third at the Dublin Racing Festival off 39lb higher nine months later.

He made a promising start over fences when third at Wexford in October and improved when stepped up to 2m4f at Fairyhouse, beating Patter Merchant. Another increase in distance at Naas brought another step forward as the 7-2 chance powered two and three-quarter lengths clear of Kurasso Blue.

"He was brilliant and he seems to be doing well over fences," said Fahey. "Donagh gave him a super ride. I don't know where we're going to go next. We'll make a plan. He takes lengths out of everything over his fences and is a joy to have around the place."

Rockbrook on a roll

The Philip Rothwell-trained Rockbrook has kicked off 2026 in fine style with two successes after landing the 2m handicap chase under Tiernan Power Roche.

Having got his head back in front at Tramore on New Year's Day, the nine-year-old followed up in fine style off his revised mark, defeating Champagne Mahler by three lengths at odds of 7-2.

Rothwell said: "He loves soft ground and seems to be a better horse over a fence. He won’t be seen for six weeks or two months now."

Future looks bright

Future Prospect looked a smart recruit to hurdling for Willie Mullins when she scooted nine and a half lengths clear in the 2m maiden hurdle under Paul Townend.

Owned by Sue Magnier and Bronsan Racing, the six-year-old looked a potential star when landing a Fairyhouse bumper last season but was far too free in three outings in Graded and Listed company.

However, she settled much better on her debut over hurdles and justified 11-10 favouritism in impressive fashion.

Assistant trainer David Casey said: "She was very keen in her bumpers but Paul said hurdles relaxed her and they went a real strong gallop. Paul thought she'd improve a bit from it and couldn't have been happier with her."

Mullins landed a double when the exciting Quiryn stretched nine lengths clear in the 2m bumper under the trainer's son Patrick. The Sottsass gelding went off a 9-4 shot and was introduced at 25-1 for the Champion Bumper by Paddy Power.

It continues the fine form of the winning jockey, who has won on three of his last four rides.

