Fledgling trainer Gihan Arnolda celebrates 'unbelievable' week after Mojito Madness strikes

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Gihan Arnolda has been training for less than two months but he has already made a flying start to his new career after notching his third win of the week with Mojito Madness .

The 45-year-old saddled his first winner exactly a month ago and collected his fifth career success in the 7f maiden when Mojito Madness won easily under Ray Dawson.

"It's been unbelievable," Arnolda said. "Ray won on Highland Harvey on Wednesday and then Damascus Steel was a big deal for us in the Ladies Derby on Thursday. He'll probably go for a decent pot on King George day at Ascot now, so it's all going the right way.

"When people normally start they've got a load of 50-55 horses, but we've managed to get seven or eight in the 80s. They're quite nice horses and I think people notice that. We've only been training about seven weeks, it's mental. I'm very blessed."

Arnolda expects Mojito Madness to improve again after his success on Sunday but has even more horses to get excited about among his 18-runner string as he closes in on his end-of-year target.

"The plan was to get to ten winners by December 31, so we're already halfway there," he said. "We've got half the yard running now and the other half will be running in September, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Financer cashes in

Financer put an 18-race losing streak to bed when holding off the fast-finishing Be Patient to win the 1m2f handicap.

The five-year-old's last win came 22 months ago but he finally got his head in front again when holding on by half a length for Jake Dickson and Tim Easterby.

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