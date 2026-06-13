'Fingers crossed she's going to be good' - Promising Havana Sprite off the mark for James Tate

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Havana Sprite registered her first success in promising fashion when taking the 5f fillies' novice for James Tate.

The daughter of Havana Grey had finished fourth and second on her first two starts but took another step forward under Jack Callan to win by two and a half lengths as the 4-11 favourite.

"We're very pleased with her," said Tate. "We've always liked her and she'd run well on both her previous starts, so it was nice to go and do it in that style.

"She hadn't really seen the front before, so she was having a good look in front, but she was racing well within herself and quickened clear readily. She made a massive big jump over the crossing after the post, so she clearly had a bit left. Fingers crossed she's going to be good."

Havana Sprite is owned by Valmont, whose runner was their first winner with Tate, and the trainer believes the filly has an exciting future.

Tate said: "I think six furlongs will be fine for her and it was nice to get a £20,000 GBB bonus as well. I'll have to discuss it with her owner, but it would make sense to see if we can put some value on her in some sort of black-type race."

Long time coming

Trainer James Bennett celebrated his first winner for more than nine years when 9-1 chance Dark Sun landed the 5f handicap.

Ridden by claimer Millie Wonnacott, the five-year-old got off the mark at the 19th attempt, providing Bennett with his first success since February 2017.

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