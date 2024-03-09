Dramatic finish sees £11,000 matched on losing 1.01 shot as jockey unseated after last when well clear
- 1st1Courtland12/1
- 2nd5Rouge Vif7/2
- 3rd6Chanceux11/4
Mackenberg joined the dreaded 1.01 losing club when he dramatically unseated Theo Gillard at the final fence in the 2m handicap chase with the race at his mercy.
The final half-mile of the contest looked to be between leader Real Stone and Mackenberg heading to two-out, but the former fell and handed a clear advantage to Donald McCain's runner.
There was more drama, however, as the new leader unshipped Theo Gillard at the last and handed the race to 12-1 chance Courtland, who had been booked for a distant second under James Bowen. On the Betfair Exchange, £11,384 was matched at 1.01 on Mackenberg.
Bowen, his father Peter and owners Jayne and Gwyn Brace rapidly followed up when Another Lord battled home in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase. It rounded off a treble for the jockey, with Inoui Machin scoring in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle earlier on the card.
The jockey said: "It's been an adventurous afternoon, including when Another Lord tried to drop crossing the road going to post and he did so again in the race."
How the incident unfolded
Earlier, Bowen had also described the opening contest as "absolute carnage" when Inoui Machin got his treble going.
The Neil Mullholland-trained winner looked booked for a place when eventual third Yalla Habibi loomed large between the last two obstacles. However, he was then broadsided by the riderless Move With The Beat, who had unshipped Tom Bellamy at the first flight.
Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: "That was absolute carnage and it may have been a very different result if Yalla Habibi had not been nearly knocked over."
After the screens initially went up after his early unseat, Bellamy was able to walk back to the ambulance.
Published on 9 March 2024inReports
Last updated 18:45, 9 March 2024
