Dramatic finish sees £11,000 matched on losing 1.01 shot as jockey unseated after last when well clear

Mackenberg joined the dreaded 1.01 losing club when he dramatically unseated Theo Gillard at the final fence in the 2m handicap chase with the race at his mercy.

The final half-mile of the contest looked to be between leader Real Stone and Mackenberg heading to two-out, but the former fell and handed a clear advantage to Donald McCain's runner.

There was more drama, however, as the new leader unshipped Theo Gillard at the last and handed the race to 12-1 chance Courtland , who had been booked for a distant second under James Bowen. On the Betfair Exchange, £11,384 was matched at 1.01 on Mackenberg.

Bowen, his father Peter and owners Jayne and Gwyn Brace rapidly followed up when Another Lord battled home in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase. It rounded off a treble for the jockey, with Inoui Machin scoring in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle earlier on the card.

The jockey said: "It's been an adventurous afternoon, including when Another Lord tried to drop crossing the road going to post and he did so again in the race."

How the incident unfolded

Mackenberg makes a huge error at the final fence and begins to unseat Theo Gillard Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Gillard tries in vain to salvage the partnership Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Courtland and James Bowen jump the last on their way to victory as Mackenberg and Theo Gillard part company Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Earlier, Bowen had also described the opening contest as "absolute carnage" when Inoui Machin got his treble going.

The Neil Mullholland-trained winner looked booked for a place when eventual third Yalla Habibi loomed large between the last two obstacles. However, he was then broadsided by the riderless Move With The Beat, who had unshipped Tom Bellamy at the first flight.

Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: "That was absolute carnage and it may have been a very different result if Yalla Habibi had not been nearly knocked over."

After the screens initially went up after his early unseat, Bellamy was able to walk back to the ambulance.

