Fergal O'Brien-trained Uncle Arthur justifies strong market support from 9-1 into 11-10 favourite in novice claiming hurdle

Uncle Arthur justified a strong market move when a successful 11-10 favourite in the 2m novice claiming hurdle at Ludlow, having been a 9-1 shot on Tuesday night.

The Fergal O’Brien-trained five-year-old kept on best to beat Iddergem, who drifted from 8-11 to 6-4, by three-quarters of a length.

Uncle Arthur was claimed by James Owen for £5,000 and the fourth Laser Focus joined the same trainer for £6,000.

O’Brien said: “The drop in class was key. On ratings it looked a stiff task but Iddergem was maybe slightly overrated and we were very hopeful. This trip around Ludlow suited him and he might get a bit further on that showing.”

Uncle Arthur was partnered by Daire Davis, who was having his first ride back since a 21-day suspension for improper riding at the same track in late October.

Davis has ridden three winners, three seconds and a third from 11 rides for O’Brien this season.

O’Brien said: “I’m particularly delighted for Daire – he’s a good lad and works extremely hard. He has a good strike-rate for us.”

Easy winner

Magical Maggie was an impressive 14-length scorer for Alastair Ralph in the feature 2m mares’ handicap hurdle worth £20,000.

The Norma Harris homebred has won three of her last five starts and has a 5-9 record under conditional Jay Tidball.

Heroics delivers

Hidden Heroics registered his third win from nine chase starts when landing the 3m1½f Corrie Cup handicap chase for Dan and Harry Skelton and owner Ian Lawrence.

