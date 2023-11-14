Fergal O'Brien: Dysart Enos could be our best chance of a Cheltenham Festival winner yet

Dysart Enos could be Fergal O'Brien's best-ever chance of breaking his duck at the Cheltenham Festival next March and she started off on the right footing when scoring on her debut over obstacles in the 2m mares' novice hurdle.

Unbeaten in three bumpers including at Grade 2 level at Aintree in April, the five-year-old was unchanged at 7-1 with Paddy Power for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle after justifying odds of 1-7 with the minimum of fuss.

After a couple of sketchy jumps in the early stages, Dysart Enos saved her best until last before going clear on the run-in to score by seven and a half lengths from Parkin Fine.

O'Brien said: "It's obviously relief more than anything when they go off at that price but she'd been flying at home and we are thrilled with that. Unlike last year when she had a clear run, she picked up a few bugs early on but it was always the plan to come here and then go for the Listed race at Newbury on December 2.

"You have to keep a lid on her and it took an age for Paddy Brennan to pull her up, which is a good sign. All being well, I would say one hundred percent that she could be our best chance yet of a festival winner, but that's a long way off."

Bumper day for members

Annual members Pete and Liz Scrogie were guesting for the owners of Apologise and came up trumps when the 9-1 chance just lasted home by a head in the opening 2m4½f conditional jockeys' conditional handicap hurdle.

Successful joint-trainer Oliver Greenall offered the pair the chance to spend the day as owners before racing and, after enjoying lunch, the pair enjoyed a glass of champagne thanks to four-year-old's victory under Toby Wynne.

Members Liz and Pete Scrogie (left and third left) with winning connections of Apologise

Greenall and his training partner Josh Guerriero were third in the standings at the track for 2022-23 and are off to a flyer this season.

Greenall said: "Our horses do well around here as it's flat and it suits their style of racing. The owner is in South Africa at the moment so it was nice that the horse won for Pete and Liz."

Rare seller

There was the first selling hurdle staged at the track for as many years as locals could recall and it was won in terrific fashion by Goose Man, who did not see another rival and scored by 11 lengths.

His trainer Jamie Snowden had to go to £11,500 to hold onto the 11-year-old on behalf of owner Fitri Hay at the subsequent auction, which was conducted by clerk of the course Roderick Duncan.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan steps in as auctioneer after the selling handicap hurdle won by Goose Man

Neil Mulholland was underbidder for the winner and Snowden said: "This was the ideal race to bring him back in as he's had injury problems. I don't think there are enough sellers and I would have one at the Cheltenham Festival if I had my way, with a minimum bid of £100,000."

Duncan said: "It was very much an experiment, but it went down well with the crowd who stayed around for the auction."

Later, Snowden and Sheehan doubled up when Regarde made all in the 2m4f novices' handicap chase.

Read this next:

Punter wins £77,000 from £3 bet after backing 150-1 and 125-1 winners in sensational Lucky 15

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.