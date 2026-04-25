- More
Brilliant and brutal - Sandown's jumps finale delivers a day of joy and despair as Dan Skelton rides a rollercoaster of emotions
Edwardstone's victory in the final Grade 1 of the season was marred by the death of Thistle Ask
Before the champions were crowned, a champion said goodbye. It proved to be far from the only contrast on the British jumps season's final day.
The sun shone and the ground dried, although nobody complained about the state of Sandown's summer lawn, where Constitution Hill appeared not long before noon for a meet-and-greet with his people, of which many turned up to salute the erstwhile superstar hurdler.
"His first two races were here so it's the perfect place for him to finish his final National Hunt season," said owner Michael Buckley, whose public favourite had been due to run at Newbury last week only to be ruled out due to unsuitably quick ground. That same reason led to a spate of defections at Sandown. Fortunately you do not always require big fields to draw a crowd. Sometimes the presence of a horse is more than enough.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Limerick: Queen Lioness returns from almost three years off to win at 50-1 on first start for Mark Fahey
- Navan: 'He always struck us as a Gold Cup type' - Scandinavia made 2-1 favourite for Royal Ascot feature after Vintage Crop win
- Ripon: Dream Composer ends 20-month losing streak on first start for Tony Carroll in the Silver Sprint Trophy
- Sandown: Moore family fill in the missing piece of the puzzle as Havaila and Caoilin Quinn snatch bet365 Gold Cup spoils
- Alan King bowled over by 'very special' Celebration Chase win for 12-year-old Edwardstone but Thistle Ask fatally injured
- Limerick: Queen Lioness returns from almost three years off to win at 50-1 on first start for Mark Fahey
- Navan: 'He always struck us as a Gold Cup type' - Scandinavia made 2-1 favourite for Royal Ascot feature after Vintage Crop win
- Ripon: Dream Composer ends 20-month losing streak on first start for Tony Carroll in the Silver Sprint Trophy
- Sandown: Moore family fill in the missing piece of the puzzle as Havaila and Caoilin Quinn snatch bet365 Gold Cup spoils
- Alan King bowled over by 'very special' Celebration Chase win for 12-year-old Edwardstone but Thistle Ask fatally injured