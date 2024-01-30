Fenland Tiger could have top marathon chases on his agenda after tenacious third win over fences
- 1st7Fenland Tigerfav13/8
- 2nd9Prince Des Fichaux8/1
- 3rd1Marown9/2
A return trip to the track for the Eider Chase is on the long-term agenda for Fenland Tiger after he battled past Prince Des Fichaux to make it three wins from four starts over fences.
The 13-8 favourite won three times over hurdles and has the potential to turn into a talented chaser, and once again he showed an excellent attitude when fighting to a half-length success.
"He's still learning," winning rider Jonathan England told Sky Sports Racing. "The horses have really tried. He was good at the last two because he didn't have a lot of room and then he stuck his neck out.
"He's a nice horse and there'll be a few decent options for him now. He'd be a proper winter horse. If he keeps going the way he is then next year he'd be one for the Eider or something like that."
Super Six
A huge leap at the last sealed a comfortable victory for the likeable Six One Nine in the 2m½f handicap chase.
The 2-1 favourite made most of the running and stayed on doggedly under Danny McMenamin's urgings to register a comfortable success over Fathers Advice.
Nice start
Not Now Nathaniel made the ideal start to her career when brushing off the odds-on Nala The Lioness to land the opening mares' bumper.
The four-year-old filly only cost 12,500gns as a yearling and the determination she displayed when scoring by a neck will stand her in good stead for the future.
Cuthbert Dibble back on track after absence as Sam Twiston-Davies rues the one that got away
Published on 30 January 2024inReports
Last updated 17:26, 30 January 2024
