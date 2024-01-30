Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:35 Newcastle

Fenland Tiger could have top marathon chases on his agenda after tenacious third win over fences

Fenland Tiger (right) shows his tenacity to deny
Fenland Tiger (right): showed his tenacity to deny Prince Des FichauxCredit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723
Play6 ran
15:35 Newcastle2m 7½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m 7½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Fenland Tiger
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Prince Des Fichaux
    8/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Marown
    9/2

A return trip to the track for the Eider Chase is on the long-term agenda for Fenland Tiger after he battled past Prince Des Fichaux to make it three wins from four starts over fences.

The 13-8 favourite won three times over hurdles and has the potential to turn into a talented chaser, and once again he showed an excellent attitude when fighting to a half-length success. 

"He's still learning," winning rider Jonathan England told Sky Sports Racing. "The horses have really tried. He was good at the last two because he didn't have a lot of room and then he stuck his neck out.

"He's a nice horse and there'll be a few decent options for him now. He'd be a proper winter horse. If he keeps going the way he is then next year he'd be one for the Eider or something like that."

Winning connections pose with Fenland Tiger after his Newcastle success
Winning connections pose with Fenland Tiger after his successCredit: John Grossick

Super Six

A huge leap at the last sealed a comfortable victory for the likeable Six One Nine in the 2m½f handicap chase.

The 2-1 favourite made most of the running and stayed on doggedly under Danny McMenamin's urgings to register a comfortable success over Fathers Advice.

Nice start

Not Now Nathaniel made the ideal start to her career when brushing off the odds-on Nala The Lioness to land the opening mares' bumper.

The four-year-old filly only cost 12,500gns as a yearling and the determination she displayed when scoring by a neck will stand her in good stead for the future.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 30 January 2024inReports

Last updated 17:26, 30 January 2024

