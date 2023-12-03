Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
13:25 Fairyhouse

Farren Glory strikes late to land thrilling Royal Bond for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy

Farren Glory and Jack Kennedy on the way to winning the Grade 1 Royal Bond
Farren Glory and Jack Kennedy on the way to winning the Grade 1 Royal BondCredit: Patrick McCann
Play8 ran
13:25 Fairyhouse2m Hurdle, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Farren Glory
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7King Of Kingsfield
    12/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1An Tobar
    fav5/2

Farren Glory produced a perfectly timed run to land the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday for trainer Gordon Elliott and deny stablemate King Of Kingsfield.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the six-year-old provided his trainer with a fourth victory in the race. An Tobar, who led for the majority of the 2m contest, could finish only third for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

After his length-and-a-half victory over King Of Kingsfield, Farren Glory was introduced at 16-1 with Coral for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Kennedy told Racing TV: "I knew my lad would pick up again and I was always confident. He got caught in a bit of a pocket turning it, but once I got out of that he picked up well.

"I was in the box seat the whole way round, it was just in the later part of the race when I got caught in the pocket. It's the way the race panned out and I was happy when I got out of it.

"When I saw him [King Of Kingsfield] coming past I was happy it was him and not something else going down to the last."

It was a second successive victory for the son of Fame And Glory after he won a maiden hurdle at Clonmel last month. The success continues Elliott's impressive form after he completed a hat-trick on the card on Saturday.

Willie Mullins, who holds the record for most victories in the Grade 1 with nine, could only see Bialystok finish back in fourth, while stablemate Horantzau D'Airy was seventh.

Elliott's other runner, What's Up Darling, came fifth, while Thomas Mullins' Fascile Mode was sixth. The well-fancied Encanto Bruno, who is trained by Gavin Cromwell, finished 21 lengths behind the winner in eighth.

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 3 December 2023inReports

Last updated 14:07, 3 December 2023

icon
13:25 FairyhousePlay
Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Farren Glory
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7King Of Kingsfield
    12/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1An Tobar
    fav5/2
more inReports
more inReports