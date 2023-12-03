Farren Glory strikes late to land thrilling Royal Bond for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy

Farren Glory produced a perfectly timed run to land the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday for trainer Gordon Elliott and deny stablemate King Of Kingsfield.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the six-year-old provided his trainer with a fourth victory in the race. An Tobar, who led for the majority of the 2m contest, could finish only third for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

After his length-and-a-half victory over King Of Kingsfield, Farren Glory was introduced at 16-1 with Coral for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Kennedy told Racing TV: "I knew my lad would pick up again and I was always confident. He got caught in a bit of a pocket turning it, but once I got out of that he picked up well.

"I was in the box seat the whole way round, it was just in the later part of the race when I got caught in the pocket. It's the way the race panned out and I was happy when I got out of it.

"When I saw him [King Of Kingsfield] coming past I was happy it was him and not something else going down to the last."

It was a second successive victory for the son of Fame And Glory after he won a maiden hurdle at Clonmel last month. The success continues Elliott's impressive form after he completed a hat-trick on the card on Saturday.

Willie Mullins, who holds the record for most victories in the Grade 1 with nine, could only see Bialystok finish back in fourth, while stablemate Horantzau D'Airy was seventh.

Elliott's other runner, What's Up Darling, came fifth, while Thomas Mullins' Fascile Mode was sixth. The well-fancied Encanto Bruno, who is trained by Gavin Cromwell, finished 21 lengths behind the winner in eighth.

