Famous name on Foxhunters' roll of honour again after Clermont cruises to victory for Will Biddick

Chris Barber was beaming with pride after emulating his grandfather Richard by winning the Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase with Famous Clermont.

Fourteen years after Trust Fund won the race for the point-to-point legend, the Barber name was etched on the Foxhunters' roll of honour again following the easiest of victories.

Famous Clermont travelled sweetly at Cheltenham last month before running out of steam up the hill, but he relished the drop back in trip and never came off the bridle under leading amateur Will Biddick.

"It's unbelievable and it hasn't all quite sunk in," said the winning trainer. "I can't quite put into words what it means with Grandad having won the race and having been such a successful trainer and this is one step of trying to make him proud.

"Three miles two stretches him a little bit and we were rolling the dice going there [to Cheltenham]. This was the target from the start of the season and hopefully we'll be back here in 12 months trying to do the double."

Multiple point-to-point champion Biddick was thrilled to finally break his Foxhunters' duck.

"I've been around for 20 seasons now and I think my first ride round here was Le Duc in 2009," he said. "I've had a few seconds and I've been knocking on the door. It's a big thing for the amateurs to win this race – here and Cheltenham are our Gold Cups. To do it is massive."

Envoye Special suffered a fatal injury after unseating his rider at the ninth and jockey Joshua Newman was taken to hospital for further assessment following a fall on Sixteen Letters at the same fence.

Dancing for joy

Being back at Aintree brought a return to form for Dancing On My Own, who landed the Red Rum Handicap Chase under Rachael Blackmore in the colours of Sean and Bernardine Mulryan.

He had finished second in this race last year but was well held in two previous races this season and was a non-runner in the Grand Annual Chase last month.

"We brought him to Cheltenham but the ground was gone on him," said trainer Henry de Bromhead. "It was frustrating but he needs better ground, it makes such a difference.

"The Mulryans and Paddy Aspell, who works with them, have been very patient. I'm delighted for them. They're great supporters of ours."

Dancing On My Own wins the Red Rum Chase under Rachael Blackmore Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The 15-2 shot caught Douglas Talking late on to score by a length and a half. De Bromhead added: "He had the form on the track from last year. He loves the track and loves a battle. He's as tough as teak."

De Bromhead previously won this race with Moon Over Germany in 2019. "We're always delighted with any winner at any of these places," he said.

"This is a premier handicap. We were chinned in it last year and we've been beaten in it a few times, but that's the second time we've won it."

Happy birthday

Paddy Brennan marked his 42nd birthday with victory in the Grade 2 mares' bumper aboard impressive nine-length winner Dysart Enos.

The Fergal O'Brien-trained five-year-old, who was bought at the post-racing Goffs sale here a year ago, beat the highly regarded Queens Gamble in a Listed race at Market Rasen in February and took another big step forward.

"We were hopeful coming here, but she was phenomenal today and that was beyond what we hoped – she's cruised all the way through," said O'Brien.

