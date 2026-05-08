Famous five for Aidan O'Brien as Ryan Moore masterclass sees Derby winner Lambourn make winning return to Chester

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Aidan O'Brien's domination of the May meeting reached new heights as he took the Deepbridge Huxley Stakes with Lambourn.

The victory saw O'Brien land all five Listed and Group races over the three days for the first time – and although each winner went off at shortish odds, the last leg of the clean sweep was no stroll for Ryan Moore.

He was at work from an early stage on last season's Chester Vase, Derby and Irish Derby winner, who was dropped back in trip to a mile and a quarter, and it was only in the final furlong it was clear he was going to hold off Oisin Murphy on neck second Bay City Roller.

"It was hard for him back in distance and he was a little bit rusty but he kept finding and always felt as though he'd find enough to win," the jockey said.

Coolmore UK representative Kevin Buckley said of Lambourn: "He didn't make it easy for Ryan at stages and he hit the rail just round the bend. But Ryan always knew he had all bases covered.

"He'll get stepped up in trip next time and is likely to be targeting the Coronation Cup, that would be the natural next step."

Ryan Moore and Lambourn after the Huxley Stakes Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

On the power-packed ride the winner received, Buckley added: "It was class. Ryan's a genius and a true professional.

“We’re fortunate enough to have had lots of winners here, but that’s the first time we’ve ever won all five Listed and Group races. So it’s quite a special day.”

Bay City Roller was giving the winner 5lb and Murphy said: "That was maybe a career-best when you think of the penalty. He was well-prepared and it was a strong race. You'd always prefer to win but I thought it was a very good run."

Respond justifies strong support

Respond looked to be a very short price at 10-11 in an 11-runner field for the 1m2f handicap – until the stalls opened.

Suddenly it became a one-horse race as the favourite went straight to the front, was always in command and scored unchallenged by nearly five lengths.

"We were very hopeful," admitted Jason Fildes, racing manager to owners Highclere Thoroughbreds. "He got a bit of a soft lead, which was handy. Having got to the front, he was able to dictate.

Oisin Murphy wins well on Respond (light blue) Credit: Getty Images

"He can be a bit of a tearaway – he'd started favourite the last six times so he's obviously expected to be a good horse but he gets a little bit headstrong. Around here, once you get the front you can take your time and dictate the pace.

"The Duke of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot is in the thought process. We thought he might have to go up a couple of pounds and he probably will on the back of that."

It has to be said that hoping a 10-11 favourite who makes all and wins unchallenged by nearly five lengths might go up by "a couple of pounds" is quite optimistic.

Trainer Andrew Balding and jockey Oisin Murphy later combined to win the 1m4f maiden with Galiyan .

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