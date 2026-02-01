Familiar targets on the table for tough Transmission after headgear sparks a revival in Edinburgh National

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Transmission was kick-started by a first-time visor and ran out an easy winner of the bet365 Edinburgh National for Conor O'Farrell and Neil Mulholland.

The nine-year-old, who had been outclassed in competitive events at Cheltenham and Ascot this season, crept nicely into contention and, after some scrimmaging in the home straight, swept up the inside of the front-running Rock My Way to score by 12 lengths.

It was a return to form for the hold-up performer, who won at Cheltenham before finishing fifth back at the festival in the National Hunt Chase last season and in winning he took his record to four wins from 20 starts for owner Paul McKeon.

More marathon targets are on the horizon and Mulholland said: "He didn't run too badly last time and the horse who finished behind him, Pic Roc, won at Sandown yesterday. The visor has probably just sharpened him up as he took to it well at home; he's just getting a bit older and wiser, and a bit of nice ground certainly helped too.

"He can jump a bit right but has form around Cheltenham. We'll be looking at races like the Midlands Grand National, Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup, which we won with The Young Master."

He added: "Conor's been a part of the team for the last year and a half now, and he knows the horses and the owners. He's in three or four times a week and he's doing a great job."

Mulholland will be hoping he can carry his strong form into the spring as Transmission was his fifth winner from his last 20 runners.

Mixed day for Derham

It was a day of mixed fortunes for Harry Derham as his Supreme hope Mossy Fen Road was beaten at 1-3, but Pure Carbon's last-gasp win meant the team did not go home empty-handed.

The Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle went to Onlyforfrankie , who raced in last before pressing Mossy Fen Road up the run-in and going away to win by four and a quarter lengths for Ciaran Gethings and Alastair Ralph.

Mossy Fen Road was not as fluent over his hurdles as he had been when an all-the-way winner at Chepstow, and appeared to fold tamely in the closing stages. He is now a 50-1 shot for the Sky Bet Supreme, although Derham is not altering his Cheltenham Festival target.

Onlyforfrankie (right) looms alongside Mossy Fen Road in the Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"It was bitterly disappointing," he said. "Take nothing away from the winner, but he just didn't have it today. It's a head-scratcher. I'm not going to change my plan and I haven't lost any faith in him; sometimes horses just don't perform and I think today he wasn't at his best.

"We'll regroup and go to Cheltenham. I'll get him checked over this week and I'm not going to ignore the run, but, at the same time, I think we can analyse a below-par performance when ultimately he got beat. I don't suddenly think he's not a good horse."

There was compensation for the trainer and rider Paul O'Brien with Pure Carbon, who was delivered with a late challenge to deny Aeros Luck in the 2m handicap chase.

Derham said: "He was really tough, and he's not had the opportunity to show me that so far in his career. He found for pressure today and hopefully he can be progressive through the spring, because he really appreciates better ground.

"That was a nice long-term plan to come off, so it was satisfying."

