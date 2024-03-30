'I didn't know if I'd won' - Facteur Cheval and Maxime Guyon hold off Namur in thrilling finish to the Dubai Turf

Facteur Cheval narrowly held off the fast-finishing Namur following a thrilling battle in the straight to provide Maxime Guyon with his second success in the Dubai Turf.

The five-year-old burst into the lead under Guyon, who first won this valuable Group 1 in 2015 aboard Solow, but was almost caught on the line by the Japanese contender Namur.

"I didn't know if I'd won just after the post," said Guyon. "This is his first run of the year and everybody knows him by now. He's been a really good champion.

"We weren't sure if the ground would be okay for him because he loves testing conditions. He showed a really good turn of foot to win there."

Facteur Cheval was a regular in British Group 1s last season, finishing behind Paddington in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and filling the same position in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Facteur Cheval (second right) beats Namur in the Dubai Turf Credit: Edward Whitaker

“It’s just amazing, I have no words," said trainer Jerome Reynier. "16 years ago were were here with the Flying Start and that was at Nad Al Sheba. I see a horse here has been bred the best way and it’s just amazing, I can’t believe it.

"I said to Maxime [Guyon] I’ve never seen this horse go backwards at the finish, he is always going forward and giving his best. I had no doubts about the distance and Maxime has given him a perfect ride, he had Lord North to follow and he switched off during the race.

"He switched him to the outside and then waited long enough to save something for the end and that’s just amazing. I am so happy for all my team. It depends how he recovers but he can stay here and take it easy. He’s adapted very well here and seems very happy so maybe we could try Hong Kong next."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

