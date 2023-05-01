Which horses caught the eyes of our experts on an informative day at the Curragh?

The Flat action kicked up a notch at the Curragh on Monday with the O'Brien family enjoying a superb day, winning five of the eight races between with some very smart horses, but who caught our eyes the most?

'He was beaten but he's a Royal Ascot juvenile'

It can often be more of a help than a hindrance to be beaten on debut.

Both Little Big Bear and Auguste Rodin got two goes in maidens as they didn't win first time out and maybe might benefit from not getting the job done at the first attempt.

The Wootton Bassett colt was sent off favourite for the 5f maiden ahead of stablemate His Majesty. He travelled better than him too but got tired in the conditions.

His speed will be seen to better effect on a quicker surface and it would come as no surprise to see him develop into a Royal Ascot juvenile.

David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

'He's clearly super talented'

Sometimes you don't need to look too hard and struck me as a horse capable of mixing it in the Classics this season.

The Aidan O'Brien runner was sent off at just 5-6 for the Listed Tetrarch Stakes and always looked in control, so much so he was able to glide to the front without Seamie Heffernan requiring to do much. He's clearly super talented.

He is still green and unexposed so there is plenty of improvement to come, while he could end up being at his best over ten furlongs later in the season. He looks to have a very bright future and the French Derby would be where I'd aim him at.

James Stevens, reporter

'He looks capable of being a future star'

Unearthing special two-year-olds is what excites me most about this time of year, and one who looks capable of being a future star is .

His Majesty comes good late on to win at the Curragh, with Unquestionable (red cap) in third Credit: Patrick McCann

I was really taken with how he finished off his race in the Listed First Flier Stakes. After looking extremely green throughout he got the message late on and was pulling away at the line in the manner of a good horse.

Aidan O'Brien won this last year with subsequent dual Group 1 winner Blackbeard and it wouldn't surprise me if His Majesty followed a similar path, having looked as if six furlongs would be ideal.

He's one to watch upped in trip in something like the Marble Hill Stakes next and I'm sure the Coventry at Royal Ascot would also be on the agenda.

Harry Wilson, reporter

