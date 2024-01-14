Is new favourite Mystical Power your idea of the Supreme winner? Our experts have their say

Mystical Power once again showed he has inherited plenty of his mother Annie Power's talent when landing the Grade 2 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle on an informative afternoon at Punchestown. But what did our experts make of the action? And is 9-2 a value bet about Mystical Power for the Supreme?

'9-2 for the Supreme actually looks quite good value'

Nothing had stood out to me for the Supreme before the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle but that changed when Mystical Power showed an excellent turn of pace to run away from a decent prospect in Jigoro. Curiously for one so well bred, Mystical Power has seemingly always been overlooked at Closutton.

He won his bumper at Ballinrobe and started off over hurdles at Galway in the midsummer, so perhaps that has something to do with it. If he ran in his part-owner Susannah Ricci's colours I have no doubt he'd have more supporters, too. Nevertheless, he shows all the signs of a horse who is going to improve.

He was slightly keen, his jumping sharpened up throughout the contest and he's a powerful stayer, which is what you need in the Supreme. I thought he was beaten when he came under pressure around the final bend, but he soon swamped his rivals and hit the front travelling smoothly under Mark Walsh.

Admittedly the quality of the form can be questioned, but this year's novices don't look an exceptional bunch and given his connections and expected improvement, the 9-2 for the Supreme actually looks quite good value. He could go off much shorter on the day.

Maddy Playle

'He might prove a real 'Marmite' horse on the preview circuit'

The Moscow Flyer frequently provides a live Cheltenham contender and the Flat speed of his sire Galileo really shone through when Mystical Power surged clear. I can see him shortening significantly given the Annie Power connection and he clearly has a huge engine.

The new Supreme Novices' favourite Mystical Power Credit: Patrick McCann

But he’ll need to jump a lot more fluently in a Supreme. With the extra experience that is not impossible and going a stride quicker could help his hurdling, although there has to be at least as much a chance it will show up any flaws in his technique even more obviously.

I wonder if he might prove a real 'Marmite' horse on the preview circuit. If you do like him, I think he'll be shorter than 9-2 on the day.

Scott Burton, France correspondent

'The Supreme could be too much too soon'

For all he clearly has plenty of talent I would be hesitant about backing him for the Supreme given he was keen in the early stages and did not produce the smoothest round of jumping. The race may just be a little too much too soon.

It was hard not to like his turn of foot though and given Willie Mullins' impressive record with jumpers going on the Flat I'd be fascinated to see if he does end up being campaigned as a dual-purpose horse.

I don't have a strong fancy in the Supreme but the value for me at this stage would be No Flies On Him at 33-1. He probably doesn't have the speed of Mystical Power but I was impressed with his jumping and professionalism on his hurdling debut on Boxing Day. He's a lovely each-way shout in an open race.

James Stevens, West Country correspondent

Read more . . .

JP McManus ace Mystical Power new Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite after sprinting clear in Moscow Flyer

Blood Destiny turned over at 2-5 as trainer lands first Graded success for 11 years

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning