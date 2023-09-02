Expert jury: which performances caught the eye on Saturday?

'Further improvement could make her a Group 1 player'

It was a rather underwhelming Solario, while Military Order's flop at Chester was an anticlimax, but Heredia saved the day with her performance in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown.

This filly's clearly in flying form. She'd recorded a personal-best RPR when winning at Haydock on her previous start and here she notched the first Group success of her career, showing another excellent turn of foot in what was a decent enough race for the grade.

It's not like they went too fast either – runner-up Queen For You had the perfect trip near the front – with fourth home Novus the only other runner to make any real headway from the back.

Next month's Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket would be the logical step for Heredia and further improvement could make her a Group 1 player.

James Hill, tipster

'She's far better than a typical summer jumper'

My attention was at Newton Abbot on Saturday and it was hard not to like the style in which Carrigeen Kampala halted Father Of Jazz's winning run.

The 15-length advantage was possibly exaggerated as a front-running ride resulted in the second being a bit keen in behind, but she stayed on strongly to beat a 132-rated rival and deserves to go into a better grade now.

The Persian War at Chepstow in October could be a tempting place to go. Fergal O'Brien won it with Accidental Rebel after a busy summer campaign last season and Carrigeen Kampala appears to be quite similar, but it seems like connections prefer continue to work her up slowly.

She has age on her side too and will only improve over longer trips. She's far better than a typical summer jumper.

James Stevens, West Country correspondent

'He ran an excellent race given the circumstances'

The eyecatcher of the day for me was Dickieburd , who finished in midfield in the 5f handicap at Chester.

Caught wide throughout after breaking from stall 11, Dickieburd had just one horse behind him coming into Chester's short home straight but made taking late progress. He crossed the line in sixth, beaten five and a half lengths, but ran an excellent race given the circumstances.

He shows an unusual aptitude for sprint trips given he is by Cracksman, but I thought his success earlier in the week at Catterick marked him out as a three-year-old to follow andSaturday's performance did nothing to change my mind.

Raph McCall, reporter

