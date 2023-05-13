Did we see a Classic winner at Lingfield? Our experts have their say after Trials day on the all-weather

Godolphin duo Military Order and Eternal Hope plundered both Classic trials on the all-weather at Lingfield on Saturday, but what did three of our reporters make of the two big races?

'My shilling remains with Arrest'

The Derby market has now received two much-needed injections of life in the shape of Arrest and Military Order and what is not in doubt about either is their effectiveness over a mile and a half, something which has to be taken on trust with the other market principal, Auguste Rodin. But what the Lingfield Trial handed to us in terms of information with one hand, it took away with the other.

If you’re a supporter of Military Order, you got reassurance he can be effective on something other than soft turf, though the all-weather layout does not give the same topographical clues as to whether a horse will handle Epsom that we usually associate with Lingfield.

As a longtime fan of Arrest, that is where my shilling remains. But the front two pulled a mile clear here and Military Order is clearly a player, while there will be worse each-way bets on Derby day itself than the runner-up Waipiro.

Scott Burton, reporter

Scott Burton has been charmed by the chances of Chester Vase winner Arrest Credit: Alan Crowhurst

'Military Order deserves to be favourite'

I think Military Order deserves to be outright favourite for the Derby as Auguste Rodin has plenty to prove after his abysmal effort in the 2,000 Guineas.

The son of Frankel is a brother to Adayar, who finished second in Lingfield's trial before winning the Epsom Classic in 2021, and he shares both his powerful physique and deep reserve of stamina. However, he showed pleasing nimbleness and athleticism to navigate Lingfield's tight and turning all-weather track, which is a wonderful sign for Epsom.

The second, Waipiro, also emerges with plenty of credit and also deserves to be taken seriously as an each-way prospect. The Oaks trial winner Eternal Hope isn't entered at Epsom and I'd prefer the once-raced Empress Wu, who was entered at Lingfield but didn't run, at 40-1.

Maddy Playle, reporter

Military Order is a brother to the 2021 Derby hero Adayar Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

'Neither are getting me excited - but Godolphin form is key'

Neither set the pulse racing, but what Lingfield might signal is that Charlie Appleby and his Godolphin string are set to hit a red-hot vein of form. Positive front-foot starts to the spring seem to have been the stable's modus operandi in recent years, but things have not panned out so quickly this time round and it appears as if the yard has yet to establish a pecking order.

The weather has not been kind and may have held things up, and the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas were nothing for Appleby to shout about, but ace older horses Adayar and Hurricane Lane obliged at that meeting and Eternal Hope and Military Order were quick to follow up.

They would not be easy to readily dismiss at Epsom, especially as William Buick continues to dazzle in the saddle, but neither are getting me excited, or off my seat to back them.

James Burn, reporter

Coral: 7-2 Auguste Rodin, Military Order, 6 Arrest, 10 Royal Scotsman, 12 Dubai Mile, Flying Honours, Sprewell, 14 bar

Coral: 6-4 Savethelastdance, 7 Infinite Cosmos, Running Lion, 8 Never Ending Story, 14 Bluestocking, Electric Eyes, 16 Azazat, Eternal Hope, 25 bar

