Expert jury: what do you make of the 5-1 about Banbridge for the Ryanair?

Banbridge returned to action with a gutsy win in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, a performance which caused him to be slashed in price for the Ryanair Chase. Here, three of our experts give their view on whether the 5-1 available is a good price or not.

'He must have a massive chance'

To beat a battle-hardened and race-fit Pic D'Orhy on his first start of the season takes some doing, and he's already a festival winner on the New course. He's still on the way up, whereas Allaho looks to be on the way down. He must have a massive chance.

It's a race in which plenty of the fancied runners have blotted their copybooks of late, including Stage Star, so Banbridge will be one of the few going into the race after a success. Decent ground is key and if there' good in the going description, he could even go off favourite, so 5-1 isn't a bad price at all.

You can forget about Edwardstone now, and the only one I can find further down the list who might be a bit of value is Fil Dor, at 33-1 given how well he ran against El Fabiolo at Cork. He could show his face in the Grade 2 at Thurles soon, a race Don Cossack has won previously.

David Jennings, Deputy Ireland editor

Non-runner, no bet looks the way to go

Take the non-runner, no bet because he's so ground dependent he might not run. Allaho dominates the market, but since his injury he just doesn't look the same force who has won this race twice.

The 7-1 about Stage Star is also tempting, but he has to overcome a very disappointing run last time. Envoi Allen fell in the race last year and I can't have him winning it again.

Jonbon won't run, Appreciate It is a yardstick at this level, then it's 25-1 or bigger about a lot of horses who won't turn up. The 33-1 about Fugitif looks a good each-way bet given all that, but Banbridge has more class and his jumping is such an asset I'd say he's an each-way bet to nothing in a weak race.

Stuart Riley, deputy news editor

Banbridge should be the horse to focus on

I hope you’ve all gone with the Racing and Football Outlook’s ante-post advice and taken the 14-1! But Banbridge should be the horse to focus on for the Ryanair after that success. It was his first run back, his first run in open company, and probably the wrong way round too, so I thought he did really well to win.

He’d be happier back on spring ground at Cheltenham, and if the sun shines in March, then 5-1 will look a good price. Conditions are key with Banbridge as he was taken out of the Turners last season because of the soft ground, and if it did come up testing, an alternative might be Fil Dor at 33-1. He’s run well twice this season, albeit at two miles, and has plenty of stamina in his pedigree.

James Hill, tipster

