Expensive Karl Burke filly Royal Ascot-bound after sparkling on debut despite greenness

Venetian Sun was introduced at 12-1 for the Albany at Royal Ascot next month after dazzling on her debut in the fillies' novice stakes.

The 240,000gns purchase showed signs of greenness but still outclassed her rivals under Clifford Lee, justifying 1-2 favouritism to win by a length and a half from last-time-out winner Argentine Tango.

"She probably deserved to be odds-on, she's a beautiful filly," trainer Karl Burke told Racing TV. "She's worked very well and this is the first time she's been off the bridle, so there's loads of improvement in her.

"Cliff gave her a lovely ride and he said he ended up hitting the front too soon and she was just dossing about a bit in front. It's just greenness and she'll learn loads from that."

Venetian Sun was cut to 8-1 for the Queen Mary over the same trip but is likely to step up to six furlongs in the Albany, for which she was made 12-1 by Paddy Power and Betfair.

"It was a very good race for the grade and I would say she's very, very useful," Burke added. "If she goes to Royal Ascot it will be the Albany I would think, she's a real six-furlong filly."

Burke and Lee teamed up once more when they completed a double with Flame Of Forest in the 7f novice.

Opal shines

Brian Rothwell enjoyed his first winner of the year as Opal Storm prevailed in a photo-finish for the 5f handicap. The five-year-old mare scored for the second time at the Cumbrian track with a short-head success under Aiden Brookes.

