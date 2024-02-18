Exciting mare Micks Jet comes good over hurdles as Phil Kirby plots big spring campaign

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Micks Jet finally fulfilled the huge promise of her bumper form when registering a 15-length romp in the 2m4f mares' maiden hurdle at Musselburgh.

The Philip Kirby-trained runner went into this season as a leading prospect after thrashing a field at Cheltenham at odds of 66-1, but four defeats this season meant connections had to lower aspirations.

However, an easy win means bigger targets can now be considered and Kirby indicated a return to the mares-restricted Cheltenham card in April could be an option.

"That was really good and a step back in the right direction," he said. "She did everything well and nicely so hopefully its onwards and upwards this season. She looked as good as she was last season so we're pleased with her.

"She's not an easy mare [to train]. Her jumping was a bit sloppy to start with and I think she's just come to herself, she's more of a spring mare."

Kirby added: "She's qualified for the [Herring Queen Series] final at Kelso so that might be something and the owners would like to go to the mares' meeting at Cheltenham. We could look at something good in between."

Double lands

South Wales trainer Evan Williams was successful with two of his five raiders in Scotland, with Balkardy striking in the 3m handicap hurdle and 11-1 shot Everyonesacritic landing the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle.

