'Exceptional' Daryz books his ticket to Royal Ascot as Arc hero delights in the Prix Aga Khan IV

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Daryz produced another brilliant performance and cemented his superstar status when completing a rare treble with an effortless win in the Prix Aga Khan IV (Prix d'Ispahan).

Last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner impressively won the Prix Ganay on his return, and he added another Group 1 to his haul when breezing past his rivals in the 1m1½f contest under Mickael Barzalona.

Settled in third by Barzalona after the stalls opened, with the Ed Walker-trained Qilin Queen forcing the pace, Daryz was pulled to the outside in the home straight before hitting the front with a furlong to go and storming to a three-and-a-half-length triumph.

Daryz joined the history books by becoming the first horse since Sagace in 1985 to complete the Arc, Prix Ganay and Prix d'Ispahan, the latter renamed in honour of his late owner Aga Khan IV, treble in succession.

His trainer Francis Graffard said: "He’s an exceptional horse, but he’s not straightforward to train every day. He knows he’s a boss, and Jean-Philippe [his work-rider] does a great job in ensuring they respect one another.

"What I was looking for was a race that would guide me as to how to build him up for his next race. He was very relaxed through the run, he was able to follow the pace easily and his jockey always had him where he wanted him."

Daryz holds an entry in next month's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, and he was cut to 11-8 favourite with (from 7-4) by Coral for that, while Paddy Power left him unchanged as the 6-4 market leader. He was also trimmed to 4-1 favourite (from 9-2) by Coral for his Arc defence in October.

Daryz wins 2026 Prix Aga Khan IV Credit: Stefan Searle

However, all roads lead to Berkshire for the Aga Khan Studs-owned star next, when he could face off against Ombudsman and Minnie Hauk in a potential clash of the season.

"The important thing was to give him a relatively straightforward race as we continue to build up to Ascot," said Graffard who, along with Barzalona, was winning the race for the first time.

"What really blew me away was the way he accelerated in the Ganay, that was the surprise. This was different because he had a race under his belt and we were bringing him back in trip. But honestly, I never had a worry about him handling the trip.

"The Prince of Wales’s will be next and I’m not in a rush to go up to a mile and a half before the Arc. It’s a distance which wears on a horse who has the brutal acceleration he does, and I’m relieved to say the plan we hatched in January is going well so far."

Last year's Grand Prix de Paris scorer Leffard finished runner-up, while last year's winner Sosie was a further four lengths back in third. Qilin Queen weakened to finish fourth.

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