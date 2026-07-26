'Everything's going great' - Dominic Elsworth and Ryan Hatch pleased with partnership as Emerald Time strikes again

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Dominic Elsworth and Ryan Hatch maintained their healthy start to the season with a second winner courtesy of Emerald Time in the 2m handicap hurdle.

Former Grade 1-winning rider Hatch has been involved in Elsworth's operation as an assistant, but his name has been added to the licence this season, and the pair have now saddled two winners from nine runners.

Elsworth said: "Nothing's changed. Ryan is very much involved in the operation. We use Nigel Twiston-Davies' gallops, and they're probably one of the most famous in the racing industry, so everything's going great."

It was a second win in three starts for Emerald Time, who added to his Worcester success in June with victory by a length and three-quarters under Tom Bellamy.

Elsworth said: "He's been training well and we're very pleased with him. He's a progressive horse and Tom gave him a lovely ride. He took a bit of time to learn his job, but he's improving all the time."

Bellamy brought up a double when partnering Hold Your Fort to success in the feature 3m handicap chase for Debra Hamer.

Owen collects

Idaho Fire made it two wins from two since joining James Owen's yard from Paul Nicholls by landing the 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

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