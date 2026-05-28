'Everything that could have gone wrong did' - King's Scholar scrapes home at 2-7 under insatiable Sean Bowen

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King's Scholar left his supporters in an uncomfortable sweat after justifying 2-7 favouritism by a short head in the 2m novice hurdle.

His problems started when he jinked and unseated rider Sean Bowen on the way to post and he then looked to have thrown victory away with a bad mistake when leading at the last.

Not for the first time, punters had Bowen to thank for saving the day. The champion jockey first allowed his partner to regain his equilibrium and then galvanised King's Scholar, who showed a willing attitude, to regain the lead in the last strides having been headed by Arbitration.

"Everything that could have gone wrong did today," said winning trainer Olly Murphy. "He got loose beforehand and got very warm in the prelims. He jumped adequately and the one thing he had on his side was a good attitude.

"He's a fun syndicate horse who was well bought by Paddy Brennan, and he's better than he showed today. I'd imagine he'll have a little break now and could be a horse to run in a nice little handicap in the autumn."

Bowen went on to complete a 5-1 double when winning on his first ride for David Pipe aboard Mancero in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Skelton stays in front

Harry Skelton maintained his lead over Bowen in the opening month of the jump jockeys' championship in Britain thanks to a 4-1 double of his own.

Skelton combined with his brother Dan to win the 2m½f handicap chase for mares aboard Beorma and the 2m7f handicap chase with Sunray Shadow . He leads Bowen 25-23 in the early throes of what has the makings of an exciting title race.

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