'Everything seems to be falling our way at the moment' - in-form Sandy Thomson follows Scottish Champion Hurdle success with a double

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Sandy Thomson has his string in flying form and brought up his fourth winner in a week with a double.

The Lambden-based trainer, who struck with Dedicated Hero in the Grade 2 Scottish Champion Hurdle on Saturday, was quick to build on that weekend success at the Borders track.

Wolfburg has been consistent since undergoing wind surgery in October and, stepping up in trip, landed the 2m7½f handicap chase as the even-money favourite under Patrick Wadge.

"He's progressing well," said Thomson. "He's been a bit keen here, but it looks like he'll stay three miles and it looks like he's going to be a really progressive chaser.

"As soon as he had his wind done, he was completely different, and I'm really just delighted with him."

Rememberthename completes the double for Thomson Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com)

Rememberthename , having his sixth start since joining Thomson from Cormac Farrell, notched his first win under Wadge when stepping down to a more suitable trip in the second division of the 2m2f handicap hurdle.

Thomson enjoyed a fruitful March, highlighted by success at the Racing Post Go North weekend, and has a 33 per cent strike-rate this month with five winners from 15 runners.

He added: "Everything seems to be falling our way at the moment. Things have been brilliant.

"Saturday was a great day, and we've had more winners today. We just need to finish the season nicely, then most of them will be in the field."

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