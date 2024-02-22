'Everyone here has done a good job' - Harry Skelton praises Lingfield staff as Major Fortune sets up five-timer bid

Harry Skelton praised the staff at Lingfield for their efforts to get the meeting on after the fixture survived two inspections, allowing him to ride a double for his brother Dan.

Skelton was inspecting the turf, which had standing water in places, with his weighing room counterparts and clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered 25 minutes before guiding Doyouknowwhatimean to a first success at his 12th attempt in the opening 2m handicap chase.

“Everyone here at Lingfield has done a good job because they’ve got it on a different racing line than they were on last time,” Skelton told Sky Sports Racing. “Had they been on the old racing line, then we’d have struggled.

“I think people see standing water and go, ‘Good heavens, look at all of that’, but they’re getting through it very easily and he absolutely loved it.”

Skelton later helped Major Fortune secure a fourth win in a row in the 2m7f handicap hurdle which could potentially set up the six-year-old for a five-timer bid at Sedgefield on Friday.

“He’s thriving at the minute,” said Skelton. “He’s barely had a race. The whole way round we were going so slow, I was thinking at least he’s not going to get a hard race if he does happen to win.

“Although it’s three miles, we’ve dawdled round really. We’ll see how he is in the morning but I’d say it’s more than likely he’ll be off to Sedgefield.”

Major Fortune’s success also completed a double for the Noel Fehily racing syndicate as Chris Gordon trained his first winner for the ownership group when Hidden History justified odds-on favouritism in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.