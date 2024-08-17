'Everybody is thinking he's beatable' - City Of Troy's rivals are excited about International showdown

As Jim Crowley sat motionless on Al Aasy while the glorious enigma cruised past Newbury's final-furlong pole, to their right was a large black structure that reminded us this was a day about more than racing.

To the excitement of a large summer crowd, the stage was set for Dizzee Rascal. Just over 200 miles north, a bigger, greener, better stage awaits something special.

For all that Al Aasy was majestic in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes, and with maximum respect to his stablemate, the supremely courageous Hungerford Stakes winner Tiber Flow, this was never going to be one of the calendar's most memorable Saturdays.