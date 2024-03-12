'Every year I'm always worried that it won't happen, but this year I knew it would'

Two years ago, Willie Mullins confessed his biggest festival fear to me on the eve of the event. "Some year it'll happen, some year we'll have a blowout," he said, without any semblance of satire. "It's always in the back of your mind that we could have a blowout at Cheltenham. Everyone else's expectation is going to be your failure if you don't come up with the goods. That leaves a certain dread in your stomach." He ended that week with ten winners.

Maybe 2024 would be his annus horribilis, especially after Mystical Power was stunned late by Slade Steel in the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. It looked over halfway up the run-in, but it wasn't and that dread in the pit of his stomach began to resurface. Mullins had the 2-4-5-7-8, but not the winner. Five darts, none hit the bullseye. It's no good getting a bounce out off the wire on this oche.

"It would've been nice to get the first one," he said after the opener. "It's always nice to get the first one. The first one is the most important one, but, look, Mystical Power has run really well."