'Every single day is precious, don't waste a moment' - poignant win for Rob Burrow Racing Club on second anniversary of rugby legend's death

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Talk about race planning. The horse who is named after Rob Burrow's last words and raises funds to fight the disease that claimed his life won on Tuesday, two years to the day that the rugby league star died.

Dontwaste A Moment showed some of the speed and determination that were characteristic of the scrum half-turned motor neurone disease campaigner himself as he made all in a 5f handicap at Newcastle and held on by three-quarters of a length under Barry McHugh.

He raced in the colours of the Rob Burrow Racing Club, whose founder Phil Hawthorne denied there had been a deliberate attempt to mark the anniversary with a win. He said: "It was a bit of a fluke. We found out when we made the entry but it was incredibly poignant.

"Rob's widow Lindsey wasn't there, she was otherwise engaged as it was a very emotional day for her, as you can imagine. but we're allowed eight badges so there were plenty of club members there, they're staunch followers and it was very special."

Hawthorne explained the story behind the naming of the three-year-old, who is trained by Ivan Furtado at Eboracum Racing Stables near York.

"When Rob died, his last words were 'Every single day is precious, don't waste a moment'. As soon as he said that, I went on to the BHA website and reserved that name."

The racing club was set up to support the MND community and Hawthorne revealed it had raised more than £250,000 in four years.

Hopes are high that Dontwaste A Moment will continue to do his bit to further the cause by adding to his maiden success at Newcastle.

"Last year was about trying to get to know him but he's come back this season as a sprinter," Hawthorne said. "He's completely changed shape and is a bit of a bull. Ivan and everyone likes him and we hope he will give the club a lot more fun this summer."

Potential members can join the Rob Burrow Racing Club at https://thegoodracing.co/rob-burrow-racing-club/

Read more:

'The reception was amazing. It summed up what everyone thought of him' - Paul Hanagan leads tributes to Rob Burrow

Rob Burrow's family make the trip to Thirsk to watch MND charity racing club horse Macarone

Rugby League legend Rob Burrow dies after long battle with motor neurone disease

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