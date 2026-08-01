Evening Saigon and James Doyle hang on in Stewards' Cup to make it a super seven at Glorious Goodwood for Wathnan Racing

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Not many come out on top in an arm wrestle with Coolmore, but Wathnan have this week after Evening Saigon landed their seventh – and richest – success of what has been a truly glorious Goodwood for the Qatari operation in the £250,000 Coral Stewards' Cup.

Between the two-furlong pole and the furlong pole it became clear those racing on the far rail held the advantage. James Doyle surged to the front in the increasingly familiar red cap with peacock blue silks and old gold sleeves of Wathnan and looked to have put yet another race to bed.

But the Hugo Palmer-trained Stratusnine rallied, and Charlie Hills's Mitbaahy shot out of the stands' side group to lay down a late charge. A photo-finish was required, but the Hamad Al Jehani-trained 16-1 shot had a head and a short head to spare, with Completely Random a further neck back in fourth.

"We've always had faith in this horse, we always thought there was a big day in him," said Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown.

"We do think he's better with a bit of give in the ground, but [clerk of the course] Ed Arkell has done an absolutely phenomenal job this week. We were just keeping an eye on the ground during the week but we thought we'd let him take his chance. All credit to the horse because he's just so tough. It was great."

It has been a big meeting for Al Jehani, who struck earlier in the week with Archivist in the Coral Golden Mile, while Wathnan have also scored with winners trained by Karl Burke, Andrew Balding, Archie Watson, William Haggas and George Boughey.

In just their third full season in British racing Wathnan have deposed the mighty Coolmore, who have been the meeting's top owners each of the last two years, and Brown said the challenge now was to maintain that momentum.

Evening Saigon and James Doyle (red cap) edge out Stratusnine and David Probert to land the Stewards' Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We all work very hard. I've got an exceptional team, and we are empowered by Olly Tait and the higher echelons of Wathnan in Qatar to be able to go and make moves on buying horses and manage them as we see fit," he said.

"It's our job to produce results like this. We know how hard it is, so when a week like this comes together it's incredibly special. Hamad Al Jehani is doing a phenomenal job, James Doyle – all the way up and down the team we've just got great people so it's very special."

On their freshly minted status as genuine rivals to the likes of Coolmore, Brown added: "We're young, we're definitely the new ones.

"Coolmore, Godolphin and Juddmonte have been established for many, many years. But because we're given a brief to go and try and compete at these places, it gives us a chance.

"If you have good people making the right decisions, and they stand by each other when things go wrong and stick together during the tougher times, then you can really enjoy this together.

"This is our third full season, so the hard thing now is going to be keeping the momentum going, but we'll really enjoy this week. It's beyond expectations."

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