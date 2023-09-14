'Even when he nearly went through the rail I wasn't worried' - Paddy Twomey always confident in King Cuan

Paddy Twomey was the calmest man at Naas after nearly everything went wrong for King Cuan in the €100,000 Goffs Sportman's Challenge, but his confidence was justified as the son of Tasleet overcame adversity to impressively land the feature under Billy Lee.

A winner at Cork earlier in the month, the colt challenged over a furlong out only to be squeezed up by leader Jakajaro and was almost brought to a halt. However, once Lee switched right, the colt picked up and went on to win by a cosy length.

Although trained in Golden by Twomey, there was very much a local feel about this success as many of the winning Red Lily Racing Syndicate are from the Naas area, including syndicate head Brian O'Riordan, who is the finance manager at the racecourse.

"Even when the other horse nearly put him through the rail I wasn't worried. I figured he would pick up and do that," said Twomey with the confidence of knowing he has a good horse on his hands. He added: "He's a grand horse. Things didn't always go smoothly but he was able to overcome it. I was keen to run him last week at Cork before coming here and it's a great result."

"I would say that will be it for this year. He has a lot of talent and it was great to come here and do that for a Naas-based syndicate."

Bear on top



It wasn't a bad day's work for David Marnane or for Jakajaro's owners MRC International, as Basilah Bear came out on top for Luke McAteer after a good battle for the 1m nursery.

Marnane said: "She bumped into a handicap blot at Killarney last time so she deserved this. I think she's going to be a good filly – she probably has more gears than we've given her credit for. She'll enjoy better ground and I think we'll come back for a fillies' nursery at Leopardstown next month."

Praise for Dylan

​

It would have been surprising if at least one potentially useful Ballydoyle youngster did not make a mark on this card devoted to juveniles, and it was Military who put Aidan O'Brien on the scoresheet when taking the 6f maiden for colts and geldings.

The son of Siyouni was very green once hitting the front but got the job done in good style under Dylan Browne McMonagle, who was having his first winner for Aidan O'Brien.

O'Brien said: "I think he's going to make a lovely colt. He was very green there. He could go for the Middle Park now or maybe the Lagardere. He learned a lot today.

"That's Dylan's first winner for me. Every day that he's not in Joseph's he seems to be with me. Fair dues to him, he never seems to take a day off! He's a very good rider and the feedback he gives is excellent. He's ahead of his years."

