'Epsom is the plan' - Derby dark horse has Middleham Park dreaming

Middleham Park Racing could have "a dream come true" with a first Derby runner in Dear My Friend, who repaid some costly entry fees with a battling success in the Listed Talksport Burradon Stakes.

He was put in the Epsom Classic (at the second entry stage) and the Dante Stakes last Tuesday by a syndicate group which enjoyed its best ever season in 27 years of operation with 125 winners in 2022.

But that £9,600 outlay was more than recouped as the three-year-old recovered well from being hampered at the start to land this £100,000 mile Listed contest by a neck under James Doyle and earned a quote of 40-1 (from 100-1) for the Derby from Paddy Power.

"He'll certainly go for a Derby trial and the plan is to go to Epsom," said a delighted Mike Prince of Middleham Park Racing. I think he'll stay. I was worried he'd be too keen to stay but we saw today that with a bit of cover he's fine.

"He was always a bit keen as a two-year-old but he enjoyed the cover there. We always thought he'd need further and his stamina came into play in that last furlong, he's got a lovely long stride on him.

Dear My Friend: will head for a Derby trial next Credit: GROSSICK RACING

"We've never had a runner in the Derby so it would be a first for us. It would be a dream come true, although we need to take the next step first. We had a stellar season last year, probably our best ever and we wondered how we were going to top that but we've started well!"

Trainer Charlie Johnston admitted that Epsom was Middleham Park's brainwave, for a colt who had finished third in the 1m2f Zetland Stakes at Newmarket last autumn, and said: "I phoned Mike to say we're putting him in the Dante and he said 'let me have a think about the Derby and phone you back' – fair play to him, it was solely his idea.

"A lot went wrong, he got flattened at the start and he was quite far back. He had to make up a lot of ground through the middle of the race and I thought that big effort was going to tell in the last 150 yards but he knuckled down and went again.

"I think ten furlongs will be perfect but 12 might be too far, to have the pace to win that."

Doyle believes the Derby trip may not be beyond Dear My Friend and said: "He'd need to relax a touch but it was his first run for a while and he was a bit fresh and the Johnston horses do stay well."

The 7-4 favourite Arabian Storm finished only ninth for owner Jeff Smith and trainer Andrew Balding, who bounced back to win the £150,000 Talksport All-Weather Three-Year-Old Championships with Desert Cop.

"We're delighted, absolutely thrilled," Balding's wife Anna Lisa said of Desert Cop. "Oisin Murphy got off and was very complimentary about him, it will be an exciting year for him."

"Arabian Storm was really disappointing. He's a lovely horse, by Kingman out of Arabian Queen, and he's worked very well and was impressive here last time. But we're not dealing with machines."

Dream result

Rainbow Dreamer made it fourth time lucky in the All-Weather Marathon to give Hollie Doyle her biggest win since returning from a broken elbow.

He had been hot favourite for this on the back of four straight wins in 2020, only for the Covid lockdown to intervene, and finished fourth and then fifth in the last two years.

After the Alan King-trained stayer's come-from-behind one-length win, Doyle said: "I got a bit of a buzz off that, he's an old legend. He's ten years old and I've been riding him since he was an apprentice.

"Unfortunately I missed him this winter because I was away so it was really good of Alan and the owners to put me back on him today. I was out for a while but to have horses like this waiting for me when I come back, I'm in a privileged position."

Rainbow Dreamer comes from behind to win under Hollie Doyle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.