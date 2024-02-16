Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:25 Kelso

Empire Steel continues Kelso love affair to set up big spring targets

Empire Steel:
Empire Steel wins for the fourth time at Kelso in the feature handicap chase Credit: John Grossick
Play5 ran
15:25 Kelso2m 5½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m 5½fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Empire Steel
    fav2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Nells Son
    5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Whoshotthesheriff
    50/1

Grand National entry Empire Steel continued his love affair with Kelso when landing the feature 2m5½f handicap chase under Ryan Mania.

Trained by Sandy Thomson, Empire Steel beat Nells Son by four lengths to record his fourth victory at the track and repeat his 2022 success in the same race.

The ten-year-old was the only horse to complete behind Fontaine Collonges, who runs in Saturday’s Grand National Trial, in the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day. 

“They went a serious gallop that day and that showed me that he retained all of his ability,” said Thomson.

Empire Steel has yet to finish outside the first three in six starts at Kelso and could return to the track to defend his crown in next month's Listed Premier Chase.

“He’s only gone two mile-five today and it’s ten minutes down the road, so I wouldn’t rule that out," said Thomson. 

“Cheltenham entries go in on Tuesday and he’s in the National, so we’ll just see how he is next week and make a plan. He’s never won over further than three miles, so that’s always a slight concern, although he ran very well in the Scottish National until late on.”

Dedicated Hero completed a double for Thomson and Mania when justifying 6-4 favouritism in the bumper.

Dedicated Hero
Dedicated Hero completes a double for Ryan Mania and Sandy Thomson Credit: Andrew Parker

Nells Son’s trainer Nicky Richards had earlier won the 2m6½f handicap hurdle with Nab Wood, who followed up last month’s course-and-distance success with ease under Sean Quinlan.

Worthwhile trip

Bradley Harris rode a winner on his first ride at Kelso when helping Alnilam get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt in the 2m novice.

Read this next:

'I couldn't understand the price' - handicapper wins for second time in 17 days for four-horse trainer 

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 16 February 2024inReports

Last updated 18:23, 16 February 2024

