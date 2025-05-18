Electric Babouche storms to head of Commonwealth Cup market on day of major Royal Ascot clues at Naas

The track's Royal Ascot trials day certainly lived up to its billing, with three winners looking leading contenders for next month's Berkshire showpiece, none more so than Babouche , who landed the Lacken Stakes to complete a sensational treble for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane.

The Kodiac filly defeated Whistlejacket to land the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes last August and faced that rival on identical terms in the Group 3 contest. Aidan O'Brien's sprinter went off the 4-5 favourite having made a winning start to his season in the Committed Stakes at Navan last month, while Babouche had run below form on her reappearance when fourth at Cork and started at 2-1.

However, Lyons was confident she would improve considerably for that run and he was proved right in spectacular style, the filly putting matters to bed with a thunderous turn of foot approaching the furlong pole to bound two and three-quarter lengths clear of Whistlejacket.

The success, which extended Juddmonte's rich vein of form, prompted bookmakers to cut Babouche to a general 5-1 for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Lyons was keen to credit his staff with how they have brought the filly along this season and said: "Now we can go off to the Commonwealth Cup. This doesn’t mean we’ll win it, but we’re going there with a huge chance."

Beckman set the ball rolling for the stable when overturning 30-100 favourite Mississippi River in the mile handicap, coming away to score by two and a half lengths, before Lyons unleashed another talented filly in Lady Iman in the Group 3 Blackbeard Fillies Sprint Stakes.

The Starman filly had created a deep impression in two previous starts, landing a Dundalk maiden in March before scoring in Listed company at the Curragh a fortnight ago when barely coming off the bridle, but Ballydoyle's Simply Astounding was preferred in the market, being sent off a heavily supported 4-5 favourite.

Lady Iman and Colin Keane return after winning the Group 3 Blackbeard Fillies Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

However, Keane seemingly always had matters under control on 2-1 shot Lady Iman, arriving at the two-furlong pole travelling with plenty of verve and finding plenty for pressure to prevail by three-quarters of a length over Green Sense, earning quotes of 4-1 (from 5) for the Queen Mary.

"She came to me with a reputation and she’s done everything easily," said Lyons. "We’ll sit down with Tony and Roger [O’Callaghan, owner-breeders] and you don’t rule anything in or out.

"She had Queen Mary written all over her, but it’s not the be-all and end-all."

Powell stars on Sands

Jamie Powell won his first stakes race on the Michael O'Callaghan-trained Copacabana Sands , who beat One Smack Mac by half a length in the Listed Owenstown Stud Stakes.

The 18-5 shot was getting off the mark at the eighth attempt and O'Callaghan said: "It’s a huge day for the filly as she has a nice pedigree and now she’s broken her maiden in a Listed race. She’s shown she has ability before now, and we picked her up only in February.

"It’s testament to Justin [O’Hanlon], who has recently come on board for race-planning. This contest wasn't on my radar and Justin put it forward, so plaudits to him. The Ballycorus could be next."

Bucanero back on track

Bucanero Fuerte's stallion career had to be shelved due to fertility issues, but he proved he still has plenty to give on the track and made a winning reappearance in the Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes, beating Powerful Nation by a length and three-quarters under David Egan.

Trained by Adrian Murray, the Wootton Bassett colt is a Group 1-winning juvenile and potentially has the Nunthorpe on his agenda later in the year.

Bucanero Fuerte lands the Group 3 Goffs Lacken Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

Easy for Darwin

Charles Darwin landed a fourth successive Coolmore Stud The Antarctic Race for Aidan O'Brien when justifying prohibitive odds of 1-14 in straightforward fashion under Ryan Moore, powering three and a quarter lengths clear of Cardiff By The Sea.

O'Brien nominated the Norfolk Stakes as his likely royal meeting target, and he remains the 3-1 favourite for that race.

