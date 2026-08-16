Eileendover has first winner as a broodmare for Pam Sly with ‘very nice’ Cliff Danger

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Pam Sly celebrated a first winner for her Listed bumper scorer Eileendover as a broodmare when Cliff Danger struck in the 1m4f handicap.

The three-year-old stepped up on his handicap debut when ninth over a mile at this track to score by three-quarters of a length under Kieran O’Neill.

Cliff Danger is the first progeny to make the track for Eileendover, who is a granddaughter of Sly’s 1,000 Guineas winner Speciosa.

Sly said: “He’s very nice. He’s very large and should mature quite a bit more yet. I’m hoping I can win a decent handicap on the grass with him once the rain comes, and juvenile hurdling is another option.

“Eileendover has had another foal by Gleneagles and she’s in foal to Golden Horn so it’s great to get her off the mark.”

Century milestone

Title leader Billy Loughnane brought up his 100th winner in the championship season aboard Godolphin’s Palladas in division one of the mile novice.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Palladas backed up his Kempton debut win in January with a second all-weather success by two and a half lengths.

Prosperity similarly maintained her unbeaten record with a neck success under Pierre-Louis Jamin on her second start for Karl Burke and owners Clipper Logistics in division two.

Back with a bang

Valvano defied top weight and a near five-month layoff for a smooth success in the feature 7f handicap.

The Valmont-owned five-year-old, trained by Ralph Beckett, had wind surgery after his Lincoln sixth in March and won by a length and three-quarters under Hector Crouch.

Read more . . .

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