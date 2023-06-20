Ed Walker gears up for Royal Ascot runners with 32-1 Thirsk double

Lambourn trainer Ed Walker enjoyed a successful raid at Thirsk with Merry Minister and Arkendale providing him with a 32-1 double at the track.

The former ran out a narrow winner of the 7f novice stakes on his third start under Ross Coakley, while Arkendale was a fairly decisive scorer in the mile novice contest under Paul Mulrennan.

The three-year-old had previously been tested in strong contests including the Listed Silver Tankard Stakes last season and a Newbury novice in April won by Derby flop Military Order.

Victory gave owner Steve Parkin, who runs horses under his Clipper Logistics banner, a boost after King's Stand fancy Dramatised finished 15th at Royal Ascot.

"He only really does what he has to do but he lost a shoe in front so I'd probably upgrade that run," Mulrennan told Racing TV. "It's hard work out there. It's great for Steve, who's down at Ascot where hopefully he can win one of the big ones."

Walker turns his attention to Ascot on Wednesday and will field Cotai Vision in the Queen Mary and Random Harvest in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Smart debut

Lunar Shine produced a bright debut for James Horton and PJ McDonald to win the 6f fillies novice stakes impressively by two lengths.

The daughter of Kodiac cost 300,000gns when bought as a yearling and she landed a bit of a gamble having been backed into 9-2 from 8-1.

